Sound Designer Scott Gershin Makes Multi-Format Mixing Projects Shine with NUGEN Audio

Sound Designer Scott Gershin Makes Multi-Format Mixing Projects Shine with NUGEN Audio

Metering, Upmixing and Loudness Capabilities Provide Exceptionality and Reliability to Keep Audiences Sonically Engaged Across All Platforms
Author:
Publish date:

LOS ANGELES, JANUARY 28, 2020 – As a sound designer, mixer and supervisor, Scott Gershin takes pride in telling stories with sound. Throughout his 30-year career, Gershin has worked on over 100 films and received industry awards and nominations for his work on films such as American Beauty, Pacific Rim, Shrek and The Book of Life. More recently, his expertise has expanded to the broadcast, streaming, video game and virtual reality (VR) sectors. As a longtime NUGEN Audio user, Gershin consistently finds himself relying on the company’s plug-in solutions for a multitude of applications.

“The most important consideration for audio tools and plug-ins is that they work transparently and do their job without adding coloration to the output,” Gershin says. “Not only do the NUGEN Audio tools make my life easier, but they deliver output that sounds as close as possible to the original source materials. Plus, the reliability and quality of the tools are fantastic.”

Among Gershin’s NUGEN toolkit is the VisLM visual loudness meter, Halo Upmix/ Downmix 5.1/7.1 plug-in, LM-Correct loudness measurement and correction tool and ISL real-time True Peak limiter. All of which Gershin finds, “are a wonderful set of tools that help me understand what I am delivering with regards to volume and spatial information.” Gershin also incorporates NUGEN’s SigMod custom architecture plug-in – which features 12 signal process modules for easy modification – heavily into his workflow.

An important aspect of Gershin’s role is ensuring that his content can be played back correctly via multiple mediums and still retain the creativity and expression that Gershin, his audio team and their clients work so hard to create. “Where I find NUGEN shines is when we have to make deliverables to numerous formats for the same project,” he explains. “Each playback medium presents its own set of challenges – whether it be a theater, a sound bar, headphones or speakers on the back of a tablet. Each provides a different viewing and listening experience, and we want to make sure our design and mixes translate correctly for each one. NUGEN’s technologies help us create soundtracks that translate to an incredible listening experience.”

In addition to designing and mixing for the intricacies of each method of content consumption, Gershin says that understanding the role that audio plays within a given project is also a key aspect to providing a good final project. “Whether it’s dialogue, music, sound effects or something else, you want to create an emotional and immersive experience. One where they can shut the lights off and become absorbed within the story, leaving the viewers/listeners with a feeling of being lost in another place or time.”

Having explored the quiet and loud, and everything in between, Gershin’s expertise, passion and love of sound helps him find and utilize the solutions he needs to keep audiences sonically engaged. “I’m a storyteller that uses audio to help tell a story. I eat, live and breathe sound, and I love how it brings emotion to people’s psyche. There’s so much more to explore and finesse that I don’t know if I’ll ever run out of possibilities – it really makes it fun to go to work every day. NUGEN technologies have allowed me to focus more on the creative side.” 

Related

The Wire

Renowned Sound Designer Scott Gershin Adopts NUGEN Audio Loudness Toolkit 2 and Halo Upmix

Acclaimed sound designer and feature film supervising sound editor Scott Gershin has chosen NUGEN Audio's Loudness Toolkit 2 and Halo Upmix plug-ins. Gershin is using the Loudness Toolkit 2 in concert with an Avid Pro Tools | S6 control surface to produce loudness-compliant mixes on a wide range of projects. Halo Upmix gives him an efficient, reliable, and powerful means of creating a high-quality 5.1/7.1 surround upmix from stereo source materials.

Image placeholder title
The Wire

NUGEN Audio's Halo Upmix Elevates the Mix for Music and Film Projects at Storybook Sound

Nestled in an artistic haven located just a half an hour west of Lower Manhattan, Storybook Sound works with independent musicians, filmmakers and producers to help them elevate the sound of their projects. To ensure that Storybook captures each artist's vision and to create a collaborative, dynamic process to achieve the perfect sounding mix, studio owner and engineer Scott Anthony uses NUGEN Audio's Halo Upmix. 

Niv Adiri, OSCAR- and BAFTA-Winning Sound Designer and Re-recording Mixer, Applies NUGEN Audio’s Halo Upmix for 5.1 Version of “T2 Trainspotting” promo image
The Wire

Niv Adiri, OSCAR- and BAFTA-Winning Sound Designer and Re-recording Mixer, Applies NUGEN Audio’s Halo Upmix for 5.1 Version of “T2 Trainspotting”

Acclaimed sound designer and re-recording mixer Niv Adiri has chosen NUGEN Audio’s Halo Upmix to create surround 5.1 versions of the music and sound effects on a wide range of cinema projects. Adiri most recently used Halo Upmix on the current film “T2 Trainspotting.” With Halo Upmix, he was able to work from stereo source tracks to deliver a 5.1 mix that was true to the original sound of the music, but also sounded ideal in a range of surround listening environments.

The Wire

NUGEN Audio's Halo Upmix Applied on Sound Track of Latest Natalie Merchant Film Project by Creative Audio Post

NUGEN Audio today announced that Creative Audio Post, a renowned audio and video post-production studio based in New York City, has adopted NUGEN Audio's Halo Upmix to provide automated upmixing of stereo audio to 5.1/7.1 sound for a wide variety of film and television projects. Creative Audio Post first applied Halo Upmix on "Paradise is There," a just-completed film project for recording artist Natalie Merchant, to create a seamless and high-quality audio soundtrack that is equally enjoyable in both stereo and surround sound. 