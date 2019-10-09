Sony Releases Next Generation of UWP-D Wireless Microphone Series Featuring NFC SYNC

The UWP-D21 wireless microphones are now available, with the UWP-D22 and UWP-D26 expected to ship in December.

In addition to superior audio quality, the UWP-D series wireless systems offer support for Multi-Interface Shoe™ (MI shoe) and a new Digital Audio Interface. The UWP-D series enables direct digital audio interface and delivers high sound quality with low noise by skipping the D/A and A/D process in combination with a new SMAD-P5 MI shoe adaptor and compatible camcorders including Sony’s PXW-Z280 and PXW-Z190 XDCAM models, using firmware version 3.0, as well as the α7R IV (ILCE-7RM4) 35mm full-frame camera.

It shares audio information such as RF level meter, audio mute status and low battery alerts for the transmitters and displays them on the viewfinder. Utilizing the SMAD-P5 MI shoe, audio signals are transmitted from the wireless receiver to a connected camera without a cable connection.

The new “NFC SYNC” feature is designed for easy frequency setting. By simply holding the NFC SYNC button on the receiver for a few seconds, it automatically scans for the appropriate frequency, and allows this channel to be sent to the transmitter via ‘Near Field Communication’ (NFC).

The wireless systems’ reduced size and weight enable the mobility required for a wide range of applications, including news, remote, documentary, sports and wedding production.

The new UWP-D series includes the following range of audio components:

· UWP-D21: URX-P40 Portable Receiver and UTX-B40 Bodypack Transmitter (available now)

· UWP-D22: URX-P40 Portable Receiver and UTX-M40 Handheld Wireless Microphone (planned to ship in December)

· UWP-D26: URX-P40 Portable Receiver, UTX-B40 Bodypack Transmitter, & UTX-P40 Plug-on Transmitter (planned to ship in December)

For more information on this series, please visit pro.sony/products/wireless-audio/uwp-series.

