Sonnet Launches Powerful New macOS Compatible Thunderbolt 3 External Graphics (eGPU) Solution

eGFX Breakaway™ Box 650 the Only eGPU Chassis Recommended by Apple® and Qualified by AMD to Support All Graphics Cards Compatible with macOS High Sierra

IRVINE, Calif. — April 4, 2018 — Sonnet Technologies today announced the eGFX Breakaway™ Box 650, the latest and most capable model in the company’s series of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCI Express® (PCIe®) eGPU expansion chassis for professional graphics and gaming applications. The Breakaway Box 650 is designed and qualified specifically for large, power-hungry video graphics processing unit (GPU) cards, including the AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 64 and overclocked NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 10 series-based cards. The AMD-approved Breakaway Box 650 is equipped with a 650-watt power supply, which provides ample power for GPU cards with high transient peak power requirements.

“With the introduction of AMD’s Radeon Pro and RX Vega Series cards, we have experienced a high demand for an eGPU chassis capable of supporting the higher standards of these GPU cards,” said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. “The eGFX Breakaway Box 650 meets the demand, enabling users to tap the compute power of even the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 and Radeon Pro WX 9100 cards while still providing up to 87 watts of upstream Power Delivery to support popular notebook computers.”

The eGFX Breakaway Box 650 provides a single slot for connecting any size Thunderbolt-compatible GPU card, and features enough room for many high-performance water-cooled cards — making it ideal for professionals and gamers who need to run bandwidth-intensive graphics applications on their eGFX-compatible notebook, all-in-one, or other small-form-factor computers. The unit is equipped with a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 port that enables data transfers up to 2750 MB/s, and supports all Thunderbolt-compatible GPU cards — such as AMD Radeon R9, RX, RX Vega, and Pro WX models; and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9 and 10 series, Titan X and Xp, V, and Quadro® models. In addition, the Breakaway Box 650 includes two eight-pin auxiliary power connectors and provides 87 watts of upstream power (Power Delivery), useful for powering and charging a connected notebook computer that supports Thunderbolt 3 charging.

The eGFX Breakaway Box 650 (part number GPU-650W-TB3) is available now from Sonnet Technologies and its dealers at an MSRP of $449. More information on the product is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/egfx-breakaway-box.html.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet’s Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Caption: eGFX Breakaway™ Box 650 Thunderbolt™ 3 to eGPU PCIe® Card Expansion System

