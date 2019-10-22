Colorist Lucie Barbier-Dearnley Joins Sim, New York

New York City—Continuing to build the pool of talent at its post-production facility in New York, Sim has hired Lucie Barbier-Dearnley as senior colorist. Barbier arrives from Company 3, London, and brings expansive credits across features, episodic television and documentaries. Her first projects for Sim will include Aggie, a documentary about philanthropist and art patron Agnes Gund; and the feature You Should Have Left for Blumhouse Productions and director David Koepp.

Sim, New York, Partner and Vice President Kim Spikes cited Barbier-Dearnley’s experience on high-profile features, expertise in color science and visual effects, and artistic sensibilities in welcoming her to the company. “She has a phenomenal background,” Spikes said. “She’s worked on big films and television series, which is important for our very diverse client base. She also has previous experience in New York and knows the market.”

Lucie Barbier-Dearnley

Originally from France, Barbier-Dearnley studied at the Université Sorbonne Nouvelle and L’Ecole des Nouveaux Métiers de la Communication in Paris and at New York Institute of Technology. She began career in post-production at Company 3, New York, as a digital restoration specialist. After transferring to the company’s London facility in 2014, she advanced to color assistant, junior colorist and ultimately colorist. As colorist, her credits include the television series The Show About the Show and Death in Paradise. Her credits as assistant colorist include Wonder Woman, Alien: Covenant and Nocturnal Animals.

“Through working on big films with lots of visual effects, I learned a lot about the latest workflows and color science,” Barbier-Dearnley said. “That’s valuable knowledge that I will apply not only to my projects, but also to other projects here at Sim.”

Barbier-Dearnley added that she was drawn to Sim by the opportunity to work on a broad range of projects and to help grow its color and finishing department. “I like variety and Sim attracts interesting and challenging projects across features, television, documentaries and shorts,” she observed. “I also see it as a great opportunity to join a company that is growing and to contribute to that process.”

