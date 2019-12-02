Sescom Introduces New 4K HDMI Audio Extractor

Mount Marion, N.Y. – December 2, 2019 - Sescom, a leader in the design and manufacture of professional audio fiber extenders, cables, and hum eliminators, introduces a new 4K HDMI audio extractor with auto bypass, 2-channel analog stereo, and 5.1 channel audio output options.

The cost-effective SES-AE1001 audio extractor allows for easy splitting of embedded audio from the video signal to separately run the audio signal into a mixer, PA, recorder, receiver, or house sound system. The unit includes S/PDIF TOSLINK and L/R RCA outputs, and supports PCM and Dolby DTS audio formats as well as video resolutions up to 4K@60Hz and 36-bit deep color.

About Sescom

For over 40 years, Sescom has been an innovative manufacturer of professional audio cables and accessories for broadcast, studio and live sound applications that are used by pro-audio professionals, audiophiles and musicians. Sescom's unique problem-solving products are designed by Audio Engineers for Audio Engineers to produce reliable, high quality sound.