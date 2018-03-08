RTW Provides Consistent Loudness Measurement at the 34th Chaos Communication Congress

RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, including the TouchMonitor TM3, MM3 Music Meter and TouchMonitor TM9, were employed to guarantee accurate loudness measurement at the 34th Annual Chaos Communication Congress. Garnering 15,000 participants for 170 lectures, over four days, the RTW products were used with mixers to ensure consistency for streaming and recording the conference.

The yearly conference, organized by the Chaos Computer Club (CCC), offers attendees lectures and workshops on technical and political issues such as computer security, social and technical developments and trends, and more. Since 2005, the Technical University Ilmenau team along with the Video Operation Center (VOC) have implemented the streaming of these lectures. This was the first conference that was professionally monitored by CCC, as well as volunteers. Similar to previous years, they were responsible for this task, and though they had experience in the field of audio and measuring, they had not mixed with a focus on loudness prior to this event, which is where RTW products made a difference.

"Utilizing volunteers presented the staff with an unfamiliar audio monitoring situation, which is why we chose RTW products, says Jannes Jeising, technical coordinator, Video Operation Center. "We needed appropriate and effective tools to achieve the best results. Therefore, a TM3 or MM3 Music Meter was set up on every mixing console. The units were easily installed and could be used immediately."

"The compact units from RTW offered a good overview of current measurement values without blocking too much space," says Jeising. "The display of the short-term loudness with a definite labeling of the target figure could be read intuitively. This was especially helpful because this year the target level changed from the usual -23LUFS to -16LUFS, to be more appropriate for streaming."

A TM9 monitor was also installed in one of the mixing consoles. This made it possible for staff to control mixes of all four lecture halls at a glance and to be arranged according to each mixers individual needs.

About RTW

