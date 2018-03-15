RTI Now Shipping Second-Generation XP-6s Control Processor

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — March 15, 2018 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced that the company is now shipping the second generation of its popular XP-6 advanced control processor — the new XP-6s, which offers increased processing power, expanded memory, and a rack-mountable design.

Perfect for complex projects such as smart homes, corporate environments, and sports bars, the XP-6s features the advanced control options of its predecessor while offering a faster i.MX53 CPU for increased processing power. To take the processor's capabilities even further, RTI upgraded it with eight times more RAM memory and four times more internal nonvolatile Flash memory, bringing both up to a whopping 512MB. The XP-6s' new rack-mountable design allows for simple installation with the myriad A/V, security, and environmental systems used in today's installations.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of any project, the XP-6s offers comprehensive control and automation options, including two-way RS‑232, routable IR, and Ethernet. It also features three programmable relays, three voltage trigger outputs, and three voltage sense inputs. The processor's Ethernet port provides IP control in addition to support for RTI's RTiPanel app for smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Additionally, the XP-6s incorporates an astronomical clock, allowing time-based events and timers to trigger commands and macros.

"After thousands of installations, the XP-6 has earned its reputation as the bulletproof, workhorse processor that you can use in any project, and it just works," said Mike Everett, Vice President of Global Sales at RTI. "With the ever-expanding list of smart devices and integration options, it was time to give our popular processor the additional horsepower it needs to continue this legacy well into the future. We couldn't be more excited to offer our dealers the next-generation XP-6s."

About RTI

With a 25-year heritage of innovation, RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for residential and commercial applications. The company's award-winning solutions let users take complete control over their home or business with ease, bringing together entertainment, distributed A/V, lighting, climate, security, and more into one simple user interface. For dealers, RTI's systems are backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, which allows them to deliver a completely customized control experience and powerful third-party integration.

Guided by a passion for redefining the limits of engineering, the RTI portfolio of powerful, yet affordable, central processors, A/V distribution products, Apple® and Android™ apps, in-wall touchpanels, and beautiful handheld remotes deliver smart and reliable control in elegant form factors. Part of the RTI family of innovative control solutions, the Pro Control line of easy-to-program handheld remote controls, control processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities built in and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for enhanced, fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

