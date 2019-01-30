RTI Names Mattera Design Inc. as 2018 Dealer of the Year

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Jan. 29, 2019 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced that Joe Mattera, owner of New York-based Mattera Design Inc., has received the company's inaugural Dealer of the Year Award.

Mattera has been in the custom installation industry for almost 20 years. He started Mattera Design in 2009 to provide AV and automation system design and installation services for both commercial and luxury residential installations, and has been an RTI dealer for the last six years.

"We looked at a number of criteria when selecting our RTI Dealer of the Year, and Mattera Design checked every box," said Ed McConaghay, CEO of RTI. "Joe and his team have a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial RTI projects, and they've submitted some amazing case studies. They really do a great job of listening to their clients' needs to deliver a truly custom experience and provide the highest level of customer support. Also, Joe regularly attends RTI sales and training events like the RTIXCEL Experience three-day training we put on last month. He's a loyal brand ambassador and we're proud to name Mattera Design as RTI's first Dealer of the Year."

"RTI is my go-to control and automation platform," said Mattera. "It offers the customization we need to fulfill every client request. The latest software and RTiQ have some great features and it's great to see the new training options we have. The three-day training event I attended at RTI headquarters was excellent; the hands-on training and deep dive into the APEX programming platform was incredibly informative. I'm truly honored to receive this recognition and can't wait to see what RTI comes up with next."

Mattera was presented with the RTI Dealer of the Year recognition in December 2018 during the RTIXCEL Experience.

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Caption: Inaugural RTI Dealer of the Year Award goes to Joe Mattera of Mattera Design Inc., NY-based technology professional. From left to right: Abbie Hill, RTI's Director of Marketing Communications; Angel Madrid, RTI Regional Business Manager – U.S. East; Dealer of the Year, Joe Mattera; and Vincent Bova, RTI Dealer Experience Manager

Photo Caption: RTI's Dealer of the Year, Joe Mattera of Mattera Design Inc.

