RTI Highlights End-to-End AV Control and Automation Solutions for Commercial Market at InfoComm 2018

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — May 3, 2018 —RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced its product lineup for InfoComm 2018, where the company will be showing a range of new AV products designed to provide dealers with comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for the commercial market. The new products, along with the complete lineup of RTI control and automation solutions, will be on display in booth N422, June 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We've been gaining momentum in the commercial space as our product offerings continue to evolve to meet the demands of offices, hotels, and restaurants,” said RTI CEO Ed McConaghay. “Our new line of AV distribution products combined with our custom control solutions position RTI perfectly for the commercial market, and we’re delighted to be showing them at InfoComm 2018.”

At InfoComm 2018, RTI will showcase new HDMI, HDBaseT, and modular video matrix switchers, presentation switchers, extenders, and more. These new products will become an extension of the RTI control ecosystem, for a robust end-to-end solution. Bringing these solutions together with a remote management solution and video-over-IP (VoIP) system, RTI can now provide integrators with everything they need for AV control and automation in the commercial environment.

A key advantage offered by RTI to its dealers is the new RTiQ, a powerful remote management solution for RTI systems that makes it simple to monitor clients’ AV installations. RTiQ can be configured to monitor components controlled by an RTI XP control processor. Dealers can monitor the status of these devices via a dashboard from anywhere in the world. If a failure occurs, dealers can receive email and text notifications to alert them and they can remotely trigger an action to restore the failed system or component. Customizable actions include rebooting devices, running macros, or sending commands.

With the acquisition of the Miravue product line earlier this year, RTI can now lower commercial customers’ AV distribution costs with the VIP-1 Video-over-IP system, which acts as a transmitter and receiver in one versatile device. Dramatically reducing cabling and installation time, the RTI Miravue VIP-1 enables powerful, scalable AV distribution over Ethernet, and wireless networking while supporting HDMI/HDCP 1.x and 2.x video sources with ultra-low latency. In addition, network video streams from IP cameras may be viewed without the need for additional equipment. The VIP-1’s built-in scaler matches the displays’ maximum resolution, while also providing stereo downmixing and lip-sync adjustment.

At InfoComm 2018, RTI will also showcase its new, upgraded XP-6s and XP-8v advanced control processors. Offering all the advanced control options of their predecessors, they have been upgraded with new i.MX53 processors and more memory for increased processing power in commercial projects. The XP-6s has been enhanced with a new rack-mountable design, and the XP-8v now features an HDMI output to enable a customizable on-screen display (OSD) control interface.

Perfect for sports bars and commercial installations, the XP‑6s features eight times more RAM memory and four times more internal nonvolatile Flash memory, bringing both up to a whopping 512MB. The XP-6s’ new rack-mountable design allows for simple installation with the myriad A/V, security, and environmental systems used in today’s commercial installations.

Designed for larger-scale and complex projects, the XP-8v combines a real-time, multi-tasking operating system with tremendous expandability. Control interface options include two-way RS‑232, routable IR, Ethernet, and relay control. Additionally, the XP-8v incorporates an astronomical clock, allowing for time-based events and timers to trigger commands and macros.

