Rohde & Schwarz acquires Pixel Power Limited and strengthens its Broadcast & Media business

Rohde & Schwarz has acquired Pixel Power Ltd., a technology leader in television branding, graphics, automation, master control and playout. With this acquisition Rohde & Schwarz is executing its plan to expand further in broadcast playout while taking ownership of a company with significant technological leadership. The subsidiary will be renamed "Pixel Power Ltd. - A Rohde & Schwarz Company".



Munich, November 27, 2018 — Pixel Power offers innovative graphics, master control and integrated playout systems for broadcasters and playout facilities. These systems enable dynamic content to be delivered more efficiently for linear TV, mobile, online and OTT/VOD. Pixel Power has consistently developed its portfolio of software based IP solutions that are virtualizable for the private or public cloud, whilst offering new OPEX business models as part of the broadcast technology transformation. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and has been developing and deploying broadcast solutions for 31 years. With this acquisition Rohde & Schwarz further expands its portfolio to complement existing product lines.



Cornelius Heinemann, Head of Transmitter and Amplifier Systems, File Based Media Solutions, explains: "With the acquisition of Pixel Power we are significantly expanding our Broadcast & Media portfolio with new and exciting solutions. Together we can combine the software defined technologies and virtualized environments to offer customers the very real benefits that they provide in broadcast playout and VOD markets. "



James Gilbert, co-founder and CEO of Pixel Power, adds, "Our virtualizable integrated playout technology is making a major contribution to Rohde & Schwarz reaching its ambitious goals for cloud-based solutions. Our modern license and payment model also contributes to this. In return, the Rohde & Schwarz size, stability, structures and competencies offer optimal opportunities for the further development of our products and the expansion of our worldwide sales. We believe this combination will benefit our customers enormously."



For Pixel Power customers, the acquisition represents an investment by an established and highly stable technology group – in such a dynamic market a crucial foundation for long-term partnerships with an additional focus on the safety of customers’ investments. The ongoing support of existing customers and commercial partners is an important prerequisite for both companies.



CEO James Gilbert and CTO Nick Wright will remain with the company in their current positions and continue to develop Pixel Power.







The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.





Rohde & Schwarz has been an innovator in broadcast and media for over 70 years. The Rohde & Schwarz product portfolio covers the entire signal processing chain for digital video and audio content – from ingest and playout to encoding and multiplexing, from contribution to satellite and IP networks to terrestrial transmission. It includes solutions for monitoring in the studio, as well as for monitoring streaming and broadcast services and entire broadcast networks. The T&M expert also offers a diverse range of instruments for testing end user equipment and infrastructure components in development, production and quality assurance. Rohde & Schwarz invests in an IP and software based future built with the blend of innovation, experience and stability that the company can offer.

Pixel Power provides innovative graphics production and integrated playout delivery systems for broadcasters, outside broadcast truck companies, playout facilities, post production houses, venues and sports complexes. Our award-winning branding and promotions systems, graphics-enabled master control switchers and sophisticated switchable graphics production systems allow producers to deliver dynamic live and pre-recorded content for any SD, HD, 4k, mobile, online or interactive application.



Pixel Power has 30 years’ experience of engineering prowess and dedication to customer support that has made it the industry’s first choice in graphics, branding and playout. With more than 2500 installations worldwide, customers including market-leading broadcasters such as Al Jazeera, BBC, CBC, Disney, Discovery, Ericsson, ESPN, Sky, ViaSat and WDR.



With corporate headquarters in Cambridge UK, and with regional offices in Grass Valley California and Dubai UAE, Pixel Power has a global organisation and is supported by a well-trained and focussed distributor network.



Pixel Power can be contacted online at www.pixelpower.com.