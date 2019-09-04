RIST Forum to Host Free Session at IBC2019

Champaign, Ill. – 4 September, 2019 – The RIST Forum will host a free “Lunch and Learn,” followed by presentations and panel discussions, on Monday, 16 September, at IBC2019 in Amsterdam. The RIST Forum is an independent association focused on promoting the open, interoperable, and technically robust RIST protocol for the delivery of low-latency live video over unmanaged networks.

The session will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about RIST and its potential for live video delivery. Starting with the “Lunch and Learn,” where RIST experts will be on hand to discuss the forum and protocol, the day will also feature presentations and a panel discussion from Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental, Cobalt Digital, DVEO, Net Insight, Open Broadcast Systems, VideoFlow, and Zixi.

Topics will include the RIST Main Profile, encryption, high-end live media workflows, delivery of content to tens of millions of people using RIST, as well as how RIST and the cloud are transforming content distribution and the future of the format.

“RIST is all about the combination of interoperability and innovation, giving the broadcast industry a simple yet highly effective method for interchanging professional signals between different vendors,” explained Alexander Sandström, co-chair of the RIST Forum. “RIST has the potential to solve a lot of the complexity with live media workflows.”

“This session is about educating attendees about RIST and its potential, helping them determine whether they should be implementing it in their own workflows,” added Jacob Kinsey, co-chair of the RIST Forum. “We are taking the same collaborative approach with the RIST day at IBC as the technical activity group has done when developing the RIST specification. Speakers and panelists are from a wide range of companies, and all sessions are interactive and to give everyone a chance to meet and discuss with the experts and innovators behind RIST.”

RIST has been developed jointly by a group of experts, combining real-world experience into defining workable specifications. Technical recommendations are posted from the Video Services Forum (VSF), an independent group of vendors, end-users, and service providers. For more information about the event at IBC or to register, please visit https://www.rist.tv/register-for-ibc-2019.

About RIST

Developed jointly by a group of experts using a standards-based approach, RIST provides an open, interoperable and technically robust solution for low-latency live video over unmanaged networks. With RIST, interoperability is achieved through clear specifications, while vendors remain free to innovate within their own implementations. For more information please visit https://www.rist.tv/.