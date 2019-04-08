Riedel Strengthens Event Technology Portfolio With Investment in EvoCount

WUPPERTAL, Germany — April 3, 2019 — With the recent acquisition of shares in EvoCount, a German specialist for real-time digital visitor counting, Riedel gains further expertise and know-how in hardware and software-based participant management and engagement tools. The partnership will generate numerous synergies in event technology, cost management, and logistics and complements Riedel's wide range of services in the rental business. Features of the platform include visitor counting, live monitoring of visitor flows, and data evaluation.

"Guest management has become a core element of every major event. With the services of our new partner, EvoCount, we have again expanded our range of digital event solutions and optimized our ability to align all processes and services comprehensively in the event sector," said Marco Kraft, Head of Sales in Germany at Riedel Communications. "Riedel continues to invest in the future and is working to develop even more synergies for our customers worldwide."

This cooperation will enable customers to benefit from a 360-degree visitor management solution and its cost-efficient and seamless integration into a holistic event infrastructure. Riedel will distribute the accurate and easy-to-install EvoCount solutions through its rental organization while both companies remain autonomous and continue to offer their products independently to their respective markets.

"Riedel stands for innovation, vision, and growth. This collaboration provides us with an excellent basis for further expansion in the global events market," said Tim Mertel-Blinn, Co-Founder of EvoCount.

"EvoCount's customers include organizers of festivals and public events as well as exhibition stand operators and companies that use our systems for intelligent building management," added Till Theato, Co-Founder of EvoCount.

EvoCount will have a live presentation of visitor flow monitoring, including visitor composition and dwelling time analysis, in Hall 8 at the Riedel booth (D28) at Prolight + Sound in Frankfurt, Germany.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/190403Riedel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_PLS2019-Evocount.JPG

Photo Caption: From left to right: Marco Kraft, Tim Mertel-Blinn, Thomas Riedel, Till Theato, Martin Berger.

Visit Riedel Communications at the 2019 NAB Show, Booth C6537

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet%20invests%20in%20EvoCount,%20gains%20further%20expertise%20and%20know-how%20in%20hardware%20and%20software-based%20participant%20management%20and%20engagement%20tools%20%23NAB2019%20-%20http://bit.ly/2TR6MrP

Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications