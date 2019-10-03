Riedel Fall 2019 Product Highlights

NEW: Bolero Wireless Intercom System – Now in Standalone 2110 (AES67) Mode

In addition to the Artist Integrated and Standalone Link system modes, Bolero now has a Standalone 2110 (AES67) mode. While Standalone Link mode uses a configuration-free, proprietary ring topology with optional power distribution, Standalone 2110 (AES67) mode relies on standard Gigabit Ethernet connections and switches between the antennas. This allows Bolero antennas to be distributed over new or existing AES67 IP networks.

In addition, Bolero now includes a DECT Master selection that gives users more control over which antenna takes over should the designated master antenna go offline, and the system now supports up to 250 beltpacks in Artist Integrated mode. Plus, the E-Ink display on the antennas includes several improvements, including the ability to be inverted, the display of far more detailed information, and the ability to perform configurations from scratch without the need for a web interface. Bolero v2.1.1 will be available in late October.



MediorNet MicroN – New Multiviewer, Processing, and IP Apps

Riedel's MicroN MultiViewer App is a virtual multiviewer app based on the MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution hardware and designed to work within the MediorNet network. Now with support for portrait views, the MultiViewer App delivers the benefits of a decentralized signal network by enabling multiviewer hardware to be placed anywhere it's needed, and it leverages the network for sources and removes the extra layer of gear and complexity that would be required by a large monolithic router.

The MicroN Processing App provides an advanced suite of powerful, decentralized signal processing capabilities to every MediorNet network. Built on MicroN 80Gb media distribution hardware, Riedel's newest app adds up/down/cross-conversion, color correction, and mulitviewers.

Riedel's MicroN IP App creates a seamless bridge between the company's award-winning MediorNet real-time signal routing network and IP networks. The MicroN IP App supports SMPTE ST 2110/AES67-compliant video and audio as well as baseband video (SDI) and audio (MADI). The MicroN IP App turns the device into a universal tool for all IP interfacing requirements. At the same time, the device can be fully networked with all existing MediorNet products. MicroN IP applications range from a standalone SDI-to-IP converter to a fully networked system with numerous different IP gateways and baseband inputs and outputs.



Also Featured

1200-Series SmartPanel

Riedel will display its 1200-Series SmartPanel (RSP-1232HL). The RSP-1232HL panel features multiple full-color multitouch displays, 32 innovative hybrid-lever keys, the ability to leverage apps for multifunctionality, and the ability to adapt easily to the various workflows in use today. As the latest of the company's highly popular SmartPanel app-driven user interfaces, the RSP-1232HL is poised to allow users to work the way they always have while opening up entirely new possibilities.

Company Quote:



"Fall is an exciting time at Riedel Communications because we have three outstanding opportunities in North America to present our latest innovations in IP-ready, real-time signal distribution and networking: NAB New York, AES, and the SMPTE conference. We especially look forward to highlighting our category-defining Bolero wireless intercom, now available in Standalone 2110 (AES67) mode, and the new Processing App that makes our MicroN high-density distribution devices more versatile than ever."

— Joyce Bente, President, Riedel Communications North America

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, live-event sports, theater, and security applications. The company's flagship Artist digital matrix intercoms and MediorNet signal distribution, routing, and processing systems scale easily for events of any size. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, California, with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. The company now employs more than 600 people at 24 locations.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

