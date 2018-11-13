Riedel Appoints Kristof Vanden Eynde as Sales Manager for Belgium and Luxembourg

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Nov. 13, 2018 — Riedel Communications today announced the appointment of Kristof Vanden Eynde as Sales Manager for Belgium and Luxembourg. Reporting to Wilbert Kooij, Riedel's General Manager for Benelux, Vanden Eynde will work to expand Riedel sales and rental opportunities in both countries.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Kristof to our team," Kooij said. "His deep experience in systems integration and channel marketing, coupled with his extensive knowledge of the regional broadcast market, will be a huge asset as we continue to build our sales operation in Belgium and Luxembourg."

Vanden Eynde joins Riedel from Belgian systems integrator Studiotech, where he served as Area Sales Manager for more than four years. In addition to sales in the Flemish and Dutch markets, he was responsible for business development management in West and North Africa and also handled product management for Evertz and other media software and video infrastructure solutions. Prior to Studiotech, Vanden Eynde served as Technical Account/Product Manager at Diginet, a VAR for the broadcast and pro AV markets, and also held an earlier position at Studiotech as a Sales Engineer. He holds a master's degree in communication sciences from the University of Leuven.

"Riedel is well-known throughout Europe as the top provider of real-time communications and networking solutions, but there's still tremendous potential to grow the brand in the Benelux region," said Vanden Eynde. "I relish the challenge, and I'm really looking forward to joining the Riedel team."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/181113Riedel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Kristof-Vanden-Eynde.jpeg

Description of Photo: Kristof Vanden Eynde has joined Riedel as Sales Manager for Belgium and Luxembourg.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet%20Appoints%20Kristof%20Vanden%20Eynde%20as%20Sales%20Manager%20for%20Belgium%20and%20Luxembourg%20-%20http://bit.ly/2T67OB7

Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Google+: https://plus.google.com/111467633812794037948/posts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications