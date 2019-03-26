Red Giant Shooter Suite is 50% Off for 24-Hours Only

Portland, OR - March 26, 2019 -Red Giant just announced a 24-hour flash sale for Shooter Suite, a set of purpose-built applications that give cinematographers, videographers and filmmakers the ability to bring footage from set to post. Included within Shooter Suite is PluralEyes 4, the industry’s fastest, most accurate audio/video sync tool available.

For the next 24 hours, from 10am PT (1pm ET) on Tuesday, March 26th to 10am PT (1pm ET) on Wednesday, March 27th, Shooter Suite will be 50% off in the redgiant.com store. Additionally, individual Shooter Suite tools will be 30% off. To receive 50% off Shooter Suite, use code SUITE50. To receive 30% off individual Shooter Suite tools, use code TOOLS30. Discounts are applied to full licenses, upgrades, and academic purchases (already 50% off - be sure to qualify first! For details, visit: https://www.redgiant.com/academic-pricing/).

Example Pricing:

50% Off

Shooter Suite 13: $199 (Reg. $399) Use code: SUITE50

30% Off

Shooter PluralEyes: $209 (Reg. $299) Shooter Offload: $69 (Reg. $99) Shooter Instant 4K: $69 (Reg. $99) Shooter Frames: $69 (Reg. $99) Use code: TOOLS30



Shooter Suite 13.0: Essential Tools for Today’s Filmmakers

The Red Giant Shooter Suite is a set of purpose-built applications that give directors of photography, videographers, shooters and filmmakers the ability to bring footage from set to post. With powerful automation and workflow capabilities, creatives can offload, analyze, touch up and synchronize digital media destined for post with confidence and ease.

Tools in Shooter Suite v13.0 Include:

PluralEyes 4: The most accurate audio/video sync tool available; compatible with any Non-Linear Editor

The most accurate audio/video sync tool available; compatible with any Non-Linear Editor Offload: Simple & reliable backup of your footage in the field

Simple & reliable backup of your footage in the field Instant 4K: Upconvert video to 4K resolution and other high-resolution formats

Upconvert video to 4K resolution and other high-resolution formats Frames: Deinterlace your older footage and convert it to 24P

30% Off PluralEyes: The Industry-Leading Audio/Video Sync Tool

With PluralEyes 4, users can sync audio and video directly in Premiere Pro, without having to leave the host app. Additionally, PluralEyes 4.0 features Smart Start capabilities, automatic drift correction, vertical track scaling, integration with Red Giant Offload, and more simplicity and automation than ever before.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

Request a Shooter Suite Media Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review Red Giant Shooter Bullet Suite as well as any individual tools or product suites from Red Giant. For more information or to request a product review kit, please contact Nick Govoni at nick@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.