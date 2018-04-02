Revolabs Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Annual guide recognizes the channel’s top partner programs



SUDBURY, Mass. ― April 2, 2018 ― Revolabs, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Revolabs a 5-Star rating in its 2018 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each vendor’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Revolabs’ and Yamaha’s professional microphone systems and conference phones for telephony and unified communications are exclusively sold through its CORE (Committed, Open‐Minded, Responsive, Engaged) Reseller Program. This network of global partners is dedicated to delivering the best audio experience through Revolabs’ and Yamaha’s best-in-class audio solutions. The program helps distinguish their business from the competition, with every channel partner receiving the tools and benefits to drive growth. This includes attractive incentive programs, online deal registration, sales support, marketing tools, onboarding support, and training.

“Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers,” said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today.”

“The key challenges for channel partners today are product differentiation and profitability. With our CORE program, our partners separate themselves from the competition with superior audio solutions their customers can trust and depend on,” said Michael Fitch, vice president, North American sales at Revolabs. “Being recognized once again as a 5-Star CRN Partner underscores our commitment in supporting our channel partners in delivering the bedrock of organizational success — natural and effective communication in any space.”

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

