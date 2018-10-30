Red Giant Releases Trapcode Suite 15 with Dynamic Fluids™

October 30, 2018– Portland, OR – today announced , the latest update to the industry’s most essential tools for creating 3D motion graphics and visual effects in Adobe® After Effects®. Expanding the suite’s existing powerhouse toolset of 11 motion graphics plugins, this release introduces Dynamic Fluids™. For the first time ever, artists can create particle systems within After Effects that interact in a realistic fluid environment, creating particles that swirl, mix and react to realistic forces. Also new to the suite is the ability to easily load 3D objects into your After Effects composition through Trapcode Mir.

“We are incredibly excited to release something this groundbreaking to the community of After Effects artists,” says Chad Bechert, CEO of Red Giant. “The introduction of our Dynamic Fluids physics engine makes it possible to create particle systems that behave as if moving through a fluid environment and that interact with each other, producing stunning, organic results. This release will completely change the range of what artists will be able to create inside of After Effects, opening the door to new and more robust particle system animation, motion graphics and VFX.”

Dynamic Fluids Revolutionizes After Effects Work

Red Giant power user , responsible for such as Blade Runner 2049 and Ready Player One, took a deep dive into the new Dynamic Fluids physics engine in Trapcode Suite 15.

“The new features in Trapcode 15 are great developments,” said Sam Keehan, senior motion designer at Territory. “We’ve been able to achieve simulations that previously we would have had to jump out of AE for. The new Dynamic Fluids physics engine allows for a much more believable level of randomness and can be applied in all sorts of ways that elevate the traditional Trapcode workflow to a new place. Really fun to work with and definitely something to permanently add to the mograph toolbox going forward!”

To help show off the power and versatility of fluid dynamics in Trapcode Suite, Territory took on the task of creating a beautiful video built around their experimentation with the new engine. Watch it here.

Trapcode Particular 4

Trapcode Particular brings the power of 3D particle systems to After Effects and lets users add particle effects to compositions to bring motion graphics work to life. Create fire, water, smoke, snow and other organic effects. Combine multiple particle systems into one unified 3D space for visually stunning results. Use 3D objects to add even more beauty and complexity.

NEW FEATURES

For the first time ever, create dynamic, swirling effects with the new Dynamic Fluids physics engine that allows particles to behave as if they are moving through real fluids. Choose from four customizable forces and behaviors, including Vortex Ring, Vortex Tube, and more. Fluid physics brings a new level of realism to After Effects, as particle systems flow and interact organically.

Creating particle effects is easier than ever before in the updated Designer. Add adjustable blocks with preset behaviors and styles for emitters, particles, physics and aux particles. Or add complete, customizable particle effects with a single click.

Choose from more than 335 Trapcode Particular presets, designed to give you a head start. Every preset is fully-customizable. Particular includes over 35 new presets that show off the new fluid features.

See what’s new in Trapcode Particular 4.

Trapcode Form 4

Create 3D particle grids and objects in After Effects. Trapcode Form particles live forever, giving you precise control over their behavior. Combine multiple forms into one unified 3D space for visually stunning results.

NEW FEATURES

For the first time ever, create dynamic, swirling effects with the new Dynamic Fluids physics engine that allows forms to behave as if they are moving through real fluids. Choose from four customizable fluidic forces and behaviors, including Vortex Ring, Vortex Tube, and more. Fluid physics brings a new level of realism to After Effects, as particle systems flow and interact organically.

Creating particle grids and particle objects is easier than ever before in Form’s updated Designer. Add adjustable blocks with preset settings and styles for forms, particles and more. Or add complete, customizable particle effects with a single click. The designer gives instant visual feedback, making the building and previewing of effects an intuitive and creative experience.

Choose from over 150 Trapcode Form presets, designed to give you a head start. Every preset is fully-customizable. Form includes over 20 new presets that show off the new fluid features. Explore the library to find beautifully designed effects for creating fluid animations, backgrounds, motion design elements and more. Save your own presets and share them across your facility.

See what’s new in Trapcode Form 4.

Trapcode Mir 3

Trapcode Mir creates flowing surfaces, endless tunnels, terrains and 3D objects for use in your motion graphics work.

NEW FEATURES

Bring your motion graphics into a new dimension by using 3D models as Mir objects. Choose from Mir’s library of over 60 OBJs, or easily load your own models using the new OBJ loading panel. 3D models can be deformed and repeated like any other Mir surface.

Choose from Mir’s 16 surface presets, designed to give you a head start in setting up the materials, shaders and textures for different surface styles. Every preset is fully-customizable. Mir’s new surface presets make it fast and easy to set up the materials, shaders and textures for different surface styles. Every preset is fully customizable. Includes setups for Smooth Surface, Faceted Surface, Wireframe, Chrome, Cartoon and much more.

See what’s new in Trapcode Mir 3.

Red Giant Trapcode Suite Pricing & Availability

Full: $999

Upgrade: (from previous versions of Trapcode Suite) $199

Academic: $499

Trapcode Suite 15 is available now via the Red Giant website.

Compatibility

Host-App: All of the tools work in Adobe After Effects. Trapcode Shine, Starglow, and 3D Stroke also work in Premiere Pro.

OS: All tools work on both Windows and Mac.

Check the individual product pages for specific host-app and OS compatibility.

The Red Pledge

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yields giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at .

