Quantum to Showcase Performance Leadership at NAB

SAN JOSE, Calif.— April 4, 2018 — Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that at the 2018 NAB Show it will highlight how the company is extending its performance leadership in supporting today’s highest resolution media workflows. Quantum recently introduced Xcellis Scale-out NAS, which is powered by the StorNext shared storage and data management platform and delivers up to 2X the performance of competitive offerings leveraging traditional storage (or up to 14X leveraging NVMe flash technology), as confirmed by rigorous testing the company completed last month. In addition to showcasing Xcellis Scale-out NAS and unveiling the performance testing results at NAB, Quantum will also feature a range of interactive demonstrations of new and enhanced solutions encompassing 8K playback with NVMe, local and cloud-based collaboration, multitier content management (including LTO-8 tape) and intelligent archive.

[Click to tweet: Check out @QuantumCorp @StorNext performance leadership and intelligent data mgmt at #NABShow booth SL8511qntm.co/NAB2018]

Xcellis Scale-out NAS: Highest Performance and Scalability for IP Workflows

Quantum’s recent testing affirms that Xcellis Scale-out NAS solutions outperform offerings from enterprise-class NAS providers and NAS-focused startups for 4K, 8K and 16K projects. In combination with the solutions’ unmatched scalability and robust media and metadata management, this industry-leading performance makes Xcellis ideal for supporting content creators’ most demanding collaborative workflows in IP-based environments. Reflecting the strength of Xcellis Scale-out NAS, StudioDaily has named the solution as a finalist for its Prime Awards, which represent “game-changing new products, forward-thinking companies, and innovative people.”

As part of its Xcellis Scale-out NAS performance demonstration at NAB, Quantum will also show how it is leveraging the latest NVMe flash technology in conjunction with StorNext’s data sharing capabilities to deliver intelligent and affordable management of media content from ingest to archive.

Other Quantum NAB Highlights

At NAB booth #SL8511, Quantum will showcase the high-performance power and efficiency of its StorNext platform across the media lifecycle. In addition to Xcellis Scale-out NAS, demonstrations will focus on:

· Collaborative Postproduction: Users can see Xcellis Foundation, an entry-level storage system that delivers the benefits of enterprise-class Xcellis storage — including high performance and scalability — in an easy-to-deploy NAS appliance for under $25,000. Xcellis Foundation was designed for smaller production facilities that need the benefits of a collaborative workflow but have limited budgets.

· Multitier Content Management: This demonstration centers on StorNext 6, the latest, award-winning version of Quantum’s StorNext platform. StorNext 6 combines industry-leading performance and advanced data management features, including FlexSync™ multi-site synchronization, FlexTier™ public and private cloud access and FlexSpace™ shared archive.

· Intelligent Archive: In addition to showcasing tiering across secondary disk, object, LTO tape and cloud storage, Quantum will demonstrate the ability to seamlessly add automated indexing and artificial intelligence so that users can extract hidden value from their video and audio content. In addition, users will see how Oracle DIVArchive content can be migrated to a StorNext-managed environment.

Supporting Quote

Molly Presley, Vice President, Product Management and Global Marketing, Quantum

“StorNext-based solutions have long been known to give our customers the power to overcome the most demanding storage and data management challenges. At NAB this year, users will be visiting Quantum to make decisions on how to ‘Power What’s Next’ in their media workflows. With this in mind, we will feature industry-leading NAS performance, simple tools to migrate LTO archives to StorNext and Quantum tape libraries, and enhancements to make the StorNext user experience more simple and intuitive.”

www.quantum.com/pr/Power_Whats_Next.jpg

Photo Caption: Quantum’s NAB Theme: Power What’s Next

Additional Resources

· Learn more about Quantum’s NAB showcase: www.stornext.com/nab-2018

· Explore Xcellis Scale-out NAS: www.quantum.com/xcellis-nas

· Get details on StorNext: www.quantum.com/stornext

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company’s StorNext platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and remonetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories.

###

Quantum, the Quantum logo, StorNext, Xcellis, FlexSpace, FlexSync and FlexTier are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

“Safe Harbor” Statement: This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, the statements regarding the Company’s NAB demonstrations and the features and benefits of the Company’s StorNext-powered solutions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in Quantum’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” in Quantum’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2017 and in Quantum’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2017. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.