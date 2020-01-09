QMotion Introduces 79 New Decorative Shade Fabric Styles

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Jan. 7, 2020 — Legrand's Building Control Systems (BCS) division today announced that its QMotion brand has added 79 new decorative shade fabric styles to its extensive offering, including light-filtering decorative sheers and room-darkening blackout fabrics in a variety of patterns, textures, and colors.

Legrand's new QMotion decorative sheers introduced today include the Cirrus, Ridges, Shiraz, Tapestry, and Wisp collections. In addition, the Matrix, Tenley, and Texture sheer collections are available in matching room-darkening blackout fabrics. For total light blockage, new room-darkening blackout fabric collections include Blends, Etched, Grains, Sparks, and Milled.

"At Legrand, we are committed to keeping our decorative shade fabrics in line with current trends in residential design," said Charlie Derk, Director of Product Marketing, Shading Systems, Legrand North and Central America. "We're excited to introduce our latest collections, which launch a range of new patterns and textures to complement the décor of any home."

New Collections:

Cirrus (Decorative sheer): Variegated texture, 3 Colors Available

Ridges (Decorative sheer): Ridged texture, 3 Colors Available

Shiraz (Decorative sheer): Patterned design, 3 Colors Available

Tapestry (Decorative sheer): Damask pattern, 2 Colors Available

Wisp (Decorative sheer): Subtle floral design, 1 Color Available

Matrix (Decorative sheer with matching room-darkening blackout): Rippled texture, 6 sheer /

6 blackout Colors Available

Tenley (Decorative sheer with matching room-darkening blackout): Classic, economical design, 10 sheer /

12 blackout Colors Available

Texture (Decorative sheer with matching room-darkening blackout): Subtle textures, 6 sheer /

6 blackout Colors Available

Milled (Room-darkening blackout): Cross-hatch pattern, 5 Colors Available, matching decorative sheer available

Blends (Room-darkening blackout): Ribbed texture, 3 Colors Available

Etched (Room-darkening blackout): Subtle variegated pattern, 5 Colors Available

Grains (Room-darkening blackout): Classic neutral, 3 Colors Available

Spark (Room-darkening blackout): Neutral with enhanced decorative texture, 3 Colors Available

For more information on QMotion visit qmotionshades.com.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings — including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40. www.legrand.us

