Qligent to Debut Integrated Content Repurposing in Vision Monitoring and Analysis Platform at IBC2019

MELBOURNE, Florida, August 2,2019 — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level content monitoring and analysis, has added integrated content repurposing as a standard feature within its award-winning Qligent™ Vision QoS/QoE media quality assurance platform. For TV broadcasters, cable networks, and other premium media content providers, Vision Repurpose streamlines the recording, trimming,and transformation of off-air video into short, branded clips using handy tools directly within the Vision environment.

Qligent will showcase the extensive, feature-rich Vision platform and demonstrate the benefits of the new Vision Repurpose toolset in stand 8.E47 at IBC2019, taking place September 13-17, 2019 at the RAI in Amsterdam. The company will also highlight its Qligent Analytics product line at a special exhibit in stand 14.C19.

Meet Vision Repurpose

Vision Repurpose is particularly beneficial for routine operational tasks, such as creating on-demand news and sport stories, on-air promos, and posts for social media, web, and OTT outlets. It can also be used to efficiently create clips with burned-in timecode that verify compliance—such as closed captioning—or show advertisers that their commercials ran as agreed.

With just a few clicks, Vision Repurpose lets users schedule and record off-air video in multiple resolutions and formats. Then, using theembedded HTML5 media player, users can browse the recordings for specific segments they want to repurpose. Using the cuts-only editing tools within the media player, users can mark the clip’s in- and out-points with frame accuracy to edit and trim the clip. These clipscan then be exported directly to a nonlinear editing system (NLE) for craft editing or moved to servers or cloud-based storage for collaboration, distribution, and archiving.

“Since time is of the essence, branding, sales, and programming teams need to move swiftly to generate the video clips and promo packages they regularly need to expand their broadcast and online viewership,” said John Shoemaker, Director of Sales for Qligent. “Vision Repurpose speeds and automates this otherwise time- and labor-intensive workflow so the process is faster and more efficient.”

User-Controlled Functionality

The Vision platform is designed to operate on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid of the two allowing for distributed recording, such as locally for a station group and centralized editing all in one system. Vision Repurpose continues to offer users flexibility and control, such as whether they want certain tasks to be automated or done manually. Users also have full control over when and where any repurposed video is released for broadcast, online distribution, or proof of air.

Further simplifying the process, Vision Repurpose can be configured to take each user directly to a personal dashboard listing the video recordings relevant to their job responsibility. For example, sales staff would be shown a list of recorded ads, while the newsroom or branding departments would see recently recorded newscasts. Similarly, station executives can filter videos of interest, such as proof that an ad ran as agreed or that a show had proper closed captioning. Users can also search for specific segments based upon captions, timecode, or other criteria.

“Users can find what they need, when they need it, in fewer clicks, and with fewer screens to sift through,” Shoemaker said. “Vision Repurpose makes creating video clips from recorded video quick and easy, especially benefitting lean, budget-conscious broadcast teams.”

Timely,CustomRepurposing

While recording can be performed manually, Vision Repurpose also offers 24/7 scheduling of automated recordings of any broadcast channels or program segments. Customers can record video locally or to their own private cloud storage, or incorporate storage as part of their Qligent Vision service. Video can be captured in multiple compressed formats in resolutions up to 4K Ultra HD, and repurposed video clips can incorporate elements like the station’s logo bug.

For example, a call-letter station could use Vision Repurpose to record its 6pm newscast in its entirety, or just a segment of interest, like the “A block.” When the newscast is finished, that recording can be viewed in the HTML5 player and edited to create a short HD promo of the lead story for that night’s 11pm news. Lower-resolution versions can also be quickly and easily output for posting to the station’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and website.

“Since Vision already handles tasks like video/audio recording, compliance monitoring, and as-run verification, Vision users no longer need to exit the platform to repurpose their media,” Shoemaker added. “Vision Repurpose now puts the video editing and repurposing tools they need right within the scalable, powerful Vision platform.”

ABOUTQligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring, visualization and delivery analytics solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.