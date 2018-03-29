Professional Playout and Capture for Everyone - Cinegy SOLO, DUO and QUAD debut at NAB 2018

NAB 2018, 9 – 12 April, Booth SL12116– At NAB 2018, Cinegy’s new, aggressively positioned broadcast playout and capture solutions SOLO, DUO and QUAD will debut.

Cinegy SOLO sets the bar with an introductory price of $999 for a complete UHD broadcast playout and automation package that also offers professional UHD recording. Cinegy DUO rings in at $1749, and Cinegy QUAD at $2999. Included in each price is one year of updates.

The name of each package indicates the number of supported playout or capture channels – one, two, or four respectively. These new packages are priced to further open the market to attract smaller stations, freelance producers, field-production, corporate customers, and many more that were not in the market for the higher priced Cinegy Air Pro and Capture Pro products that the new packages share code with.

The fact that these solutions are based on the same advanced technology used by thousands of TV channels around the globe is a clear advantage.

Cinegy Managing Director Jan Weigner said, “The product differentiation is simple and clear. Cinegy SOLO, DUO, and QUAD packages are priced to go. You run all on a single machine – a PC, server or laptop - record, playout, or both. Just buy the number of channels needed and flexibly configure it to your current needs. SD, HD, or UHD – it is all the same price.”

Cinegy SOLO combines Cinegy Air SOLO, which includes Cinegy Air Studio SOLO for live studio operations, and Cinegy Capture SOLO, with one license to run one channel or the other as desired, but not simultaneously.

Cinegy DUO is the same as SOLO, except that it comes with two licenses, which permits three combinations: run two channels of Cinegy Capture SOLO; one channel of Cinegy Capture SOLO and one Cinegy Air SOLO; or two channels of Cinegy Air SOLO.

Cinegy QUAD extends the theme with four licenses, which increases the number of possible combinations to five.

The feature list for each package is extensive, beginning with a long list of supported file formats; SDI and IP input/output options; very efficient use of CPU and GPU hardware; all combined with ease-of-use and renowned reliability.

Weigner continues, “SOLO, DUO, and QUAD are appliance products designed to run on a single physical machine with an operator directly connected via a keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

“Cinegy SOLO and its siblings are ‘entry’ level products that omit a number of enterprise features such as MAM integration; MOS support; remote or web client connection; and so on. Advanced CG/branding, Dolby, loudness control, and other features are available, but are add-on options. However, many people do not need these options, but we have included more than just the essentials at a price that is irresistible. The appeals are a well-rounded feature set; exceptional flexibility; fast and easy setup; nimble hardware requirements; and low running costs.”

Cinegy SOLO, DUO, and QUAD are shipping now and can be purchased directly from Cinegy’s website or via Cinegy’s dealers and distributors.

About Cinegy

Cinegy develops software solutions for collaborative workflow encompassing IP, capture, editing, and playout services tools, integrated into an active archive for full digital asset management. Either SaaS, virtualizable stacks, cloud or on-premises, Cinegy is COTS using standard IT hardware, and non-proprietary storage technology. Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive. Cinegy is truly Software Defined Television.

Media Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 7748 636171