PrimeTime Lighting Reveals MSLED Low-Profile Broadcast Studio LED Light Series

DALLAS – Texas-based PrimeTime Lighting unveiled an entire series of low-profile LED broadcast studio lights. True to PrimeTime's integrity, these MSLEDs stand up to long-term heavy commercial use. The MSLEDs feature a single soft-shadow light that wraps around the subject with a 93+ CRI.

PrimeTime LED lights are unique to the broadcast studio lighting industry:

Passively cooled, NO FAN!

Built in the USA

Five-year bumper-to-bumper warranty

Fit in any broadcast studio - even studios with a low ceiling

Featured LED luminaires are the MSLED 10 XB2,MSLED 20 XB2 and the MSLED 40 XB2.

“Our MSLED series of instruments feature a unique system of dual lens optics, very different from panel lights or remote phosphor lights. The dual lens optics combine a soft elegant wash of light with plenty of throw,” said Glen Harn, PrimeTime president.





About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. manufactures top-quality, commercial-grade LED and fluorescent lighting fixtures for television broadcast, motion picture and audio-visual industries. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires have been recognized for over 25 years for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

