PrimeTime Launches Newest LED - the MSLED 40 XB2

DALLAS – PrimeTime debuts its newest LED broadcast studio light, the wide and bright MSLED 40 XB2, a single soft-shadow light. The passively cooled LED light is engineered and built in the USA with a five-year guarantee. The MSLED series of LED luminaires are designed for standard broadcast studio grids and also work great in low profile or low ceiling applications for key, fill or backlight.

Texas-based PrimeTime Lighting Systems designs and builds LED broadcast studio lights to stand up to long-term heavy commercial use. The company “has a no compromise, no shortcut philosophy to answer the broadcast industry’s demand for powerful high-performance LED luminaires,” according to Glen Harn, PrimeTime president.

PrimeTime Lighting MSLED 40 XB2

“The MSLED 40 XB2 is designed to give a wider, stronger wash than the popular MSLED 20 XB2. The MSLEDs are in demand fixtures in corporate, government and broadcast studio facilities. Pre-orders of the MSLED 40 XB2 have been impressive,” said Harn.

PrimeTime uses extreme testing measures, engineering expertise, and top-quality materials in the design and construction of its luminaires.

Silent, passive cooling - PrimeTime LED lights are engineered with innovative cooling. No fan, no noise, no vibration.

Superior engineering and build-quality – PrimeTime offers a full bumper-to-bumper FIVE-YEAR warranty on LED fixtures.

Industry-leading PrimeTime customer service.

Designed, engineered and proudly built in the USA, PrimeTime continues to provide broadcast news studios, TV production facilities, broadcast worship facilities, film production studios, eLearning facilities and city council chambers powerful and reliable LED and fluorescent studio light fixtures.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

###