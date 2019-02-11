Industry Veteran Brian Gleason Joins PrimeTime Lighting

DALLAS – February 8, 2019 – PrimeTime Lighting announced that Brian Gleason joined PrimeTime as National Sales Director. Gleason is a tenured sales and business development executive with decades of experience in the broadcast industry where he provided products and unconditional service to broadcast studio facilities, systems integrators and dealer/resellers.

Brian Gleason, PrimeTime Lighting National Sales Director

Gleason has held a number of senior leadership sales roles at Imagine Communications, DellEMC Corporation and Crispin Corporation where his goal was to identify and deliver the business advantage for his clients.

Texas-based PrimeTime Lighting Systems designs and builds LED broadcast studio lights to stand up to long-term heavy commercial use. The passively cooled LED lights are engineered and built in the USA with a five-year warranty.

"We are thrilled and grateful to have Brian's breadth of experience and sales leadership to bring a new level of excellence to PrimeTime," said Glen Harn, president, PrimeTime Lighting Systems. "In this key leadership role, Brian will build relationships and sales among new and existing customers.”

"This is a remarkable opportunity to join a broadcast manufacturing organization with best-in-class LED lighting design and engineering to serve some of the most innovative chief engineers, dealers and integrators in the industry," said Gleason. "I'm thrilled to be entrusted to grow PrimeTime sales and deliver customers the best lighting solutions." Gleason started February 4 in the Dallas manufacturing and sales office.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. manufactures top-quality, commercial-grade LED and fluorescent lighting fixtures for television broadcast, motion picture and audio-visual industries. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires have been recognized for over 25 years for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

###

Media Contact:

Cynthia Harn, VP Marketing

Phone: 214-393-5998

Email: charn@primetimelighting.com