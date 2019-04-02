Prime Image Announces New Strategic Partnership with California Media Engineering

CHALFONT PA, APRIL 2, 2019 – Prime Image, an industry leader in video content analysis and optimization for content owners and distributors, announces a new strategic partnership with California Media Engineering, Inc. (Cal Media), which designs, manufactures and supports professional audio, video, and imaging equipment and software. Prime Image’s customer base, which relies on the company’s popular Time Tailor hardware solutions, including the Time Tailor 3500 AP and Digital Media Controller (DMC) products for video time optimization, will now be able to have products maintained and supported by Cal Media.

The partnership will officially become effective on April 1, 2019, where Cal Media will be assuming all responsibility for product maintenance and support of Prime Image’s hardware solutions, under a sub-contract arrangement with Prime Image, through December 31, 2019. After that date, Cal Media will be offering maintenance and support directly to customers that continue to rely on these proven hardware solutions. Cal Media will also be offering refurbished equipment, under license from Prime Image, for those customers needing additional equipment to support their project requirements.

“This partnership will allow Prime Image to continue to invest and focus on our software-only and cloud-based solutions for services related to media operational efficiencies, image analysis and content recognition, and content rating services,” says Michael Mayfield, CEO, Prime Image. “Prime Image will continue to provide maintenance and support directly for these software-only solutions.”

Cal Media co-founders Chris Gifford and Keith Schindler are recognized leaders in the broadcast industry, having made serious inroads in the field of 24 fps video conversion by developing such product solutions as the Schindler Imaging MVP-24, which is used extensively in major feature film and television production. Cal Media has a reputation for providing excellent customer service and support to the industry for over 20 years. Gifford, former chief hardware architect for Prime Image, is the original designer of the Time Tailor product series and co-inventor on eight patents covering Time Tailor technology. Cal Media and its founders were also instrumental in the creation and development of the Time Tailor 3500 AP and file-based prototypes.

“We are excited to partner with Prime Image to service those customers that continue to utilize these dependable and reliable hardware solutions,” adds Schindler. “This arrangement allows Cal Media to provide this long-term expert support.”

About Prime Image

Prime Image, based in Chalfont PA, has been long recognized as the proven industry leader for video time reduction or expansion featuring the patented Time Tailor series of solutions. The company is expanding into the streaming video market by leveraging its patented video content analysis capabilities to automatically create relevant content metadata to improve content monetization for our customers and partners while also enabling viewers to better control their experience. For more information, visit www.primeimage.com.