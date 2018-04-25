Presteigne Launches Modular Portable Production Unit

Image 1 of 1

Crawley, West Sussex, 24 April 2018 – Presteigne Broadcast Hire today announced the official introduction of a new, modular, portable production unit (PPU) that provides highly professional production technology on the fly.

The PPU is a modular production system for live remotes, featuring lightweight, waterproof, and shock-mounted casings that can be quickly easily transported and assembled with the precise combination of technologies required for a particular job.

Presteigne CEO Mike Ransome said, “In developing this system we invested a great deal of time, money, and expertise to ensure the inclusion of technology for the most demanding situations. Customer input, coupled with our in-house experience, has resulted in a PPU that ticks all the boxes for everyone seeking a more efficient means of generating content, including from locations that would have previously been all but impossible to access with conventional production techniques.”

The unit can be configured for straight SD/HD, UHD-only, 4K cinema, or remote production applications – all without requiring the logistic handicaps and associated expense of deploying a full OB truck.

Ransome said, “Each entirely scalable unit is built to the highest specifications from our extensive range of professional technologies.”

For convenience, all interconnect cables are stored in the lids of each unit, making rigging quick and easy. Lightweight miniature HD video cable is used for internal wiring and local bay connections, and all external connections to the system use Cat6 data cables and single mode fibre multicores.

The PPU is designed for up to 24 fully racked cameras in HD/SD mode; up to 10 cameras in 1080P/50 SQD/2SI UHD mode; and 20 cameras in 1080/25P Dual Link UHD mode. The choice of camera is entirely down to the customer, including if preferred their own ENG-style cameras using Presteigne SMPTE fibre adapters.

The PPU routing platform is capable of routing signals up to 12Gb/s and includes built-in multiviewers. The unit can also embed/de-embed audio to and from any video signal within the router, as well as to and from an external MADI connection. The router has eight SFP slots for fibre connectivity, and by using encapsulation/de-encapsulation SFP’s, IP connectivity for those who prefer it is assured.

Vision mixing is achieved with a powerful 60 input, 40 output 4ME switcher that on request can include IP connectivity to and from the system. Fully integrated audio and video signal processing is also provided for maximum flexibility. Audio signals in a wide range of formats can be routed to any connected device. Also available from Presteigne’s vast in-house stock is a comprehensive range of audio accessories/interfaces, from radio microphones to humble speaker sets.

Flexibility is further enhanced by customers’ ability to choose from Presteigne’s large inventory of recording/playback devices, suitable for any type of production.

According to Ransome, “Technology changes very quickly these days, so we constantly update our stock levels with substantial investments in new equipment to keep pace with current preferences and practices. If you need it, we almost certainly have it serviced, prepped, and ready to go.”

Presteigne has expanded its UK premises with an additional 21,000 square feet of warehouse, service, and operations space following a recent multimillion pound investment in new cameras, lenses, tripods – to meet demand from broadcasters and production companies who are being pushed to generate ever-growing volumes of content for multiplatform consumption.

