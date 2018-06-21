Presteigne Announces Two Appointments

Danielle Fletcher & Lee Rowe

Crawley, West Sussex, 21 June 2018 – Presteigne Broadcast Hire today announced the appointment of Danielle Fletcher and Lee Rowe as client account executives to its recently expanded Hire Desk.



Fletcher comes to Presteigne from recent roles as account executive at Procam Television and Studio Facilities and Marketing Manager at SL Vision Limited. In both positions Fletcher acted as the first point of contact for new, existing, and key accounts – all roles she will expand upon at Presteigne.



Rowe has returned to Presteigne following a year pursuing interests in healthcare training and recruitment.



Presteigne CEO Mike Ransome said, “Danielle and Lee are very welcome additions to our hire desk liaison team as both are supremely talented, well respected, and technically astute. I have every confidence that they will be instrumental in our continued success.”



Fletcher added, “Presteigne is involved in some very exciting projects, and has the confidence of the best in the business as evidenced by our long-standing relationships with those customers.”



Rowe concluded, “Presteigne continues to grow exponentially, and recently made substantial investment in the latest technologies as well as expanded premises to handle all of the new business. It’s an exciting place to be, and I look forward to working daily alongside my colleagues to bring the best we have to offer to prestigious clients – existing and new – around the world.”



Both appointments are effective immediately.

About Presteigne Broadcast Hire

Presteigne Broadcast Hire is a leading dry hire and complete multi-location production solution provider. Established in 1991 and a member of the IPSG Group, Presteigne Broadcast Hire has the expertise to offer worldwide solutions to meet a wide range of production needs. Its rental department is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, with access to over 10,000 items of equipment, while specialising in project solutions where they bring their extensive RF, Audio, Video, EVS, HD and 3D divisions together to offer customers a unique and seamless broadcasting experience. For more information, please see: http://presteigne.tv/



Press Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans, Manor Marketing

Tel: +44 (0) 7748 636171

Email: jennie@manormarketing.tv



