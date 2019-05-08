Pliant Technologies’ Features Latest Crewcom Wireless Intercom System at InfoComm 2019

ORLANDO, May 8, 2019 — At InfoComm 2019 (Booth 5447), Pliant Technologies will be showcasing the latest firmware update for its CrewCom wireless intercom system along with its newly enhanced SmartBoom series of headsets. Pliant continues to expand its product offerings with new products and accessories including the new Drop-in Charger, Fiber Hub, and FleXLR gender adapter, which will also be on display at the show.

“CrewCom must constantly evolve to meet the demands of production environments and ever-changing RF landscapes,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “We are excited to showcase our upgraded intercom system at InfoComm this year along with our new accessory products, which are specifically designed with our users in mind. These additions further enhance CrewCom’s overall capabilities, making it an ideal solution for theatres, schools, corporate venues and a range of other pro AV applications.”

The newly released CrewCom firmware update includes numerous system improvements as well as the incorporation of new Oceania 900MHz models. The newly enhanced SmartBoom LITE Headset (PHS-SB11L) features an improved dynamic noise-canceling microphone with wider frequency response, increased sensitivity, an enhanced speaker with wider frequency response, reduced distortion and an updated foam ear pad for added stability and comfort. SmartBoom PRO headsets have also been enhanced with the improved dynamic noise-canceling microphone as well as a reduced housing and windscreen for maximum wind noise reduction.

The new Drop-in Charger (PBT-RC-66) allows six Radio Packs (RPs) plus six additional batteries to charge in the same device for more effective battery management on location. The CrewCom Fiber Hub (CHB-8F) expands system capabilities for a more efficient system deployment by allowing up to eight fiber connections using standard SFP-based connectivity supplied with single mode fiber ports along with a single RJ-45 copper port to interface to existing CrewNet connections. The addition of a new compact FleXLR gender adapter gives users the flexibility to connect headsets to devices with non-matching 4- and 5-pin XLRs, such as CrewCom radio packs or control units, while also .

