Nucoda and PixStor 5 demonstration to showcase workflow efficiencies at NAB 2019

Digital Vision World, creators of the Nucoda color grading and mastering system, will be partnering with Pixit Media at NAB 2019 to demonstrate a complete Any-K production workflow featuring Nucoda and PixStor 5, the latest release of Pixit Media’s scale-out intelligent storage platform enhanced to support security-focused and cloud-enabled workflows.

The creative color grading and finishing solution of choice for feature films, commercials and broadcast, Nucoda sets new standards in image quality with its advanced creative tool set and seamless integration with professional editorial workflows. Leveraging PixStor 5 software-defined storage and data management tools, users will experience guaranteed performance across the workflow, fast, easy and accurate Search to streamline artist-anywhere collaboration and an audit-compliant security configuration to reduce attack vectors and minimize lateral movement.

“In a post-production environment where clients are using Nucoda to grade, finish and deliver high-quality content at 4K and beyond, PixStor saves artists valuable time and frees the workflow from the traditional siloed approach,” said Mark Coleman, Director of Global Sales at Digital Vision World. “This powerful solution provides central storage that guarantees performance for everyone. For artists creating ‘the look’, it means that they can playback uncompressed 4K or 8K seamlessly and create their best work with freedom and confidence.”

“With new cloud deployment options, secure container services and enhanced AI-powered search across a single global namespace, PixStor 5 is the ideal platform for organisations who need performance with flexibility for Any-K media workflows,” said David Sallak, CTO, Pixit Media. “We’re proud to showcase our new workflow capabilities in partnership with the great team at Digital Vision and the quality Nucoda enables.”

Digital Vision’s Nucoda is certified to bear the PTA logo, as part of the Netflix Post Technology Alliance (PTA), which assures artists and facility operators that Nucoda meets the current Netflix colour grading technical specifications, and that the company is committed to the technical innovation needed to support the ever evolving production and post-production market.

To schedule a demo at NAB 2019, please contact your local sales representative or book a demo online at www.pixitmedia.com/nab2019.

