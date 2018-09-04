Pixel Power automation deployed in high-pressure graphics workflow for IBC TV

STAND 7.A05, IBC2018, RAI, AMSTERDAM: Pixel Power, the global automation, branding and graphics innovator, is increasing support for IBC TV, the on-site broadcaster at IBC2018, with two important additions: a Pixel Power graphics workflow automation system that frees edit suite time and resources and a bespoke software application in partnership with BG+C to automate the IBC Info Channel production & delivery.



While Pixel Power Clarity graphics platforms have been used by IBC TV and the IBC Info Channel for several years, 2018 sees the addition of Gallium FACTORY, a production automation to enhance the workflows that deliver rich graphics, reduce edit time and release much needed resources for other tasks in this high-pressure environment.



IBC TV is a rolling 24-hour news service entirely produced on site. It mixes packaged stories from the exhibition with live studio debates and coverage of the conference. As a showcase for the IBC community, the highest technical and creative standards have to be maintained. Pixel Power Clarity graphics have been an established part of its output for several years.



Given the pressure to maintain the live output while editing stories for on-air as quickly as possible Gallium FACTORY enables template graphic designs to be populated automatically. This allows producers to list the graphics needed for a story, the in and out points and the name of the edited file and Gallium FACTORY completes the task.



Pixel Power is also powering the IBC Info Channel graphics, in partnership with BG+C, the specialists in Live & Dynamic Ad applications for TV commercials. The IBC Info Channel is a rolling package of up to the minute news and information displayed on a network of screens and projections all around the RAI exhibition halls. Specialist middleware company Broadcast Graphics and Control Ltd (BG+C), has developed application software that will automate this year’s IBC Info Channel production and delivery. (Live Ad technology allows commercial TV companies to drive new revenues and increase viewer stickiness by creating commercials with time-sensitive information just moments before going to air).



Stephen Mills, BG+C explained, “When we write software to control Pixel Power equipment, it just works. We have specified Pixel Power LogoVision for a long time and for many customers wanting to do ‘live ads’, because of their frame accuracy and reliability.”



“IBC TV and the IBC Info Channel give us the chance to showcase how we can simplify complex workflows with automated production and delivery,” said James Gilbert, CEO, Pixel Power. “Six days of live production under the scrutiny of the world’s leading broadcasters at IBC adds to the proven credibility we can demonstrate from the many installations already using Gallium Factory to boost productivity.”



Chris Leonard, product specialist, will be supporting IBC TV throughout the event.



Pixel Power will be available to answer questions on the technology and operational simplicity behind the IBC TV and Info Channel applications along with demonstrations of the complete Pixel Power range of products and solutions in Hall 7, stand 7.A05.



Pixel Power provides innovative graphics production and integrated playout delivery systems for broadcasters, outside broadcast truck companies, playout facilities, post production houses, venues and sports complexes. Our award-winning branding and promotions systems, graphics-enabled master control switchers and sophisticated switchable graphics production systems allow producers to deliver dynamic live and pre-recorded content for any SD, HD, 4k, mobile, online or interactive application.



Pixel Power has 30 years’ experience of engineering prowess and dedication to customer support that has made it the industry’s first choice in graphics, branding and playout. With more than 2500 installations worldwide, customers including market-leading broadcasters such as Al Jazeera, BBC, CBC, Disney, Discovery, Ericsson, ESPN, Sky, ViaSat and WDR.



With corporate headquarters in Cambridge UK, and with regional offices in Grass Valley California and Dubai UAE, Pixel Power has a global organisation and is supported by a well-trained and focussed distributor network.



