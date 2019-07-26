Philip Klinkenborg Joins FSR as Western Regional Sales Manager

Woodland Park, NJ (July 24, 2019) – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, corporate, hospitality, and government markets, is pleased to announce that Philip Klinkenborg has joined the Company as Western Regional Sales Manager. Chaz Porter, Director of Global Sales for FSR, revealed details from headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ, noting that Klinkenborg’s appointment underscores the Company’s commitment to provide customers with the best support possible.

Klinkenborg joins FSR with two and a half decades of experience in the Pro AV field that includes serving as an independent rep for FSR, and most recently as Regional Sales Manager for Barco. In his current position he will manage FSR’s independent reps in the Western region and work with resellers, consultants and engineering firms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil back to the FSR family, in this sort of homecoming,” says Porter. “Phil’s knowledge of our products combined with his vast industry experience will allow him to guide our partners and customers to the most appropriate solutions for each project. We are confident that he’s the perfect candidate to support our current market base as well as expand our presence in the Western Region.”

“I am quite excited to take on this role of Western Regional Sales Manager for FSR, such a well-respected company,” says Klinkenborg. “I was a part of the team before as an independet rep, and am enthusiastically putting all my years of experience back to work for this great company to make an even greater impact in the Western region.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

