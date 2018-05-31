OWNZONES Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

OWNZONES Media Network, the OTT EntTech company, has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). To be considered an Advanced Technology Partner in the APN, solutions must (among other requirements) demonstrate architectural best practices for designing reliable, secure, efficient, and cost-effective systems on the cloud.

In this case, OWNZONES’ new status as Advanced Technology Partner in the APN validates its commitment to provide studios and rights owners a streamlined, cost-effective way to create, manage, and distribute digital content. OWNZONES Connect™, the company’s cloud-based media logistics platform, continues to evolve, with new innovations and a broadened application creating a truly end-to-end solution. The result is a dramatic time and cost savings that is changing the digital game for OWNZONES’ clients.

“We are honored to see our hard work recognized by the AWS Partner Network in this important distinction,” said Dan Goman, CEO of OWNZONES. “To achieve Advanced Technology Partner status in the APN is a door-opener that will not only allow us to expand our business throughout AWS, but will also help us accelerate the adaptation of key technologies that will benefit the industry overall.”

OWNZONES will demonstrate its OWNZONES Connect technology at the AWS booth at IBC 2018, the exhibition for which takes place September 14-18 in Amsterdam.

OWNZONES is a pioneering technological force that’s transforming the over-the-top (OTT) industry with groundbreaking innovations, from digital supply chain solutions to unique, customizable video apps. Their solutions help media companies and services deliver high-quality video content to their consumers globally, at scale and at a fraction of the standard cost. OWNZONES’ philosophy is to always go beyond the current market needs and prepare for tomorrow’s transformational technologies. With this mindset, their proprietary technology enables clients to transform, deliver and monetize their video content libraries like never before.

For more information please visit www.ownzones.com.