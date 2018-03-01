Orban Brings Powerful Processing Technologies to openGear® Platform

Pennsauken, NJ – Orban, the leader in world-class audio processing, has added the OTV-2.0/5.1 to its line of openGear products. This plug-in card operates on Ross Video’s openGear platform for live TV, OB trucks, television networks and production facilities.

The OTV-2.0/5.1 card makes Orban’s standalone processing technologies for Radio, TV and Streaming available in the industry-standard openGear format. In addition to the hallmark OPTIMOD processing capabilities (including the exclusive Orban Loudness Controller), the openGear card offers iMix Surround Headphone, a patented Orban technology that creates 3D/Immersive audio in any users’ headphones. Orban Mono2Stereo is also available; this technology produces an artifact-free, wide soundstage with natural, spectrally balanced stereo from mono content. The OTV-2.0/5.1 openGear card also incorporates a 6 generation rendering-based upmixer and downmixer, along with 1770 Loudness measurement and compliance.

The new Orban openGear card joins a suite of advanced audio processing technologies introduced by Orban for this platform last year.

openGear is an Emmy®-award winning platform designed by Ross Video. This open-architecture, modular frame system is supported by a diverse range of audio and video equipment manufacturers, including Orban. Learn more about openGear at www.opengear.tv.

“The openGear platform brings a new level of versatility for television stations that want to maintain a simple frame structure while being able to select from a wide range of audio and video products for their facilities,” said David Day, Orban President. “Orban is pleased to partner with Ross Video on this disruptive technology for television; our openGear products will help TV stations maintain a superior sound while bringing advanced capabilities to users.”

Visit Orban at NAB booth N2024.

About Orban: For over 45 years, Orban has set the benchmark for professional audio processing worldwide and continues to provide state-of-the-art audio solutions for live performance venues and content creators, as well as radio, TV and Internet broadcasters. Applications include audio processing, loudness measurement and control, multichannel surround audio, and digital audio processing and monitoring for industry leaders including ABC, BBC, CBS, Disney, ESPN, FOX, iHeart, NBC, NHK and SKY. Orban Labs currently has offices in San Francisco, CA and Stuttgart, Germany; its headquarters are located in Pennsauken, NJ right across the river from Philadelphia, PA. For more information on Orban, please visit our website www.orban.com, email us info@orban.com or phone us at 856-719-9900.