Problem Solving SDI & HDMI Signal Conversion from Ocean Matrix

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – June 5, 2019 Ocean Matrix, a provider of cost-effective interface solutions for video and pro-AV users, debuts two SDI and HDMI converters that provide convenient and efficient signal conversion for all AV installations.

The OMX-02MXSI0001 multiformat to SDI converter upscales composite, VGA, DVI, and HDMI input signals to 3G-SDI or HD-SDI formats and outputs two SDI signals simultaneously up to 328 feet for 3G-SDI and 656 feet for HD-SDI. Supports SDI SMPTE 424M/425M and HD-SDI SMPTE 292M standards.

The compact OMX-03HMHM0001 mini converter eliminates HDCP incompatibility situations by changing an HDMI signal input with HDCP2.2 encryption to an HDMI HDCP1.4 signal output. Supports video resolutions up to 4K2K and audio PCM up to 192kHz.

To learn more about Ocean Matrix products visit www.oceanmatrix.com.

