Ocean Matrix Introduces 3 New Cost-Effective 4K HDMI Interface Tools

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – May 22, 2019 Ocean Matrix, a provider of cost-effective interface solutions for video and pro-AV users, releases two new 4K HDMI audio extractors which are ideal for venues such as conference rooms, stadiums, and auditoriums. Ocean Matrix also introduces a 4K HMDI splitter to distribute one HDMI source output to four HDMI devices.

The 4K HDMI to HDMI extractors, 05HMHM0001 & 05HMHM0002, break out audio signals from any HDMI source and output left and right analog audio, multi-channel optical, and HDMI audio, and include HDMI loop out for monitoring and TV connection. The video 10-bit HDR pass through feature preserves the original audio and video supporting resolutions up to 4K2K@50/60Hz. Housed in rugged metal enclosures, both models support CEC bypass. The 05HMHM0001 features Dolby Atmos, Dolby True HD, Dolby Digital Plus and more.

The 06HMHM0001 4K HDMI splitter distributes an HDMI 2.0 18Gbps signal from one HDMI source such as a camera, Blu-Ray, or digital signage player to four HDMI enabled displays, extenders, or recorders, supporting video output up to 4K2K@60Hz without data loss. The EDID switch function provides a choice of standard video and audio output or the settings of the display that is connected to HDMI Output 1.

About Ocean Matrix

Ocean Matrix, a division of Tower Products, Incorporated., is a provider of affordable and versatile interface solutions for the Broadcast and Pro-AV industry. Our mission is to deliver rugged, easy to use tools featuring the latest technology. The Ocean Matrix AV toolbox consists of distribution amplifiers, extenders, converters, hum eliminators, and video switchers that are proven problem-solving devices.