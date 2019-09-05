NUGEN Audio Unveils New Navigable Alert Solution For VisLM at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 – NUGEN Audio is pleased to present the newest updates to its VisLM loudness metering software at IBC 2019 (Pod F.P37). Long considered the industry standard for loudness metering, VisLM now offers a ‘Flag’ feature that builds upon the Alert functionality found in previous versions of the plug-in. This will allow users to navigate through True Peak and short-term/momentary loudness alerts, as well as manual flags for other points of interest. Included with the update is the latest maximum loudness range (LRA 18) for its Netflix preset that will benefit forward-thinking productions supplying content to the SVOD platform. The company is also rolling out navigable/visual alerts that further simplify operation.

VisLM offers a uniquely comprehensive user interface design that is focused on the world’s standard loudness parameters, such as the newly implemented LRA 18 for Netflix productions. Using this solution, editors can have access to detailed historical information that enables them to hit the target every time. Additional loudness logging and time-code functions allow for analysis and proof of compliance.

“We take pride in providing our customers with solutions that make their projects and workflows more efficient, especially across growing platforms such as Netflix,” says Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “We find that tailoring our products to the specific needs of audio professionals enables them to accomplish their full creative vision in a time and results oriented manner. We look forward to demonstrating these products at IBC and speaking with our European userbase to find out more about the ways in which our software helps them achieve their goals.”

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry’s most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company’s products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio’s tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world’s top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit nugenaudio.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Follow NUGEN Audio: https://www.facebook.com/nugenaudiohttps://twitter.com/NUGENAudio