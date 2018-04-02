Next-Gen Scaler and Frame Synchronizer From Cobalt Boasts Advanced HD/UHD Conversion and Processing

Designed for the openGear Platform, 9904-UDX-4K-IP Supports Flexible Conversion, Emerging IP Standards, and ITM Processing Workflows



CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — April 2, 2018 — Cobalt Digital today introduced its 9904-UDX-4K-IP next-generation advanced scaler and frame synchronizer for the openGear platform. The new offering from Cobalt simplifies the upgrade of HD and UHD systems, enables ongoing use of existing content libraries, and provides features such as professional Technicolor HDR Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) that are essential in next-generation production and ATSC 3.0 broadcasting applications.

“The 9904 series is based on the latest system-on-chip technology — exactly what HDR ITM was designed to run on — so the partnership of Technicolor and Cobalt Digital is a perfect match from the start,” said Bob McAlpine, CEO of Cobalt Digital. “With its ability to process HD and UHD signals and convert between the two formats, the 9904-UDX-4K-IP is being deployed in a wide range of applications. The integration of HDR ITM gives the unit a premium feature that is unmatched in the industry.”

Using the 9904-UDX-4K-IP with HDR ITM, Cobalt customers can upgrade their existing HD (720p/1080i/1080p) and UHD (2160p) SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) infrastructure — cameras, switchers, servers, etc. — to new HD and UHD HDR systems and workflows. In addition to adding value and longevity to existing systems, an HDR ITM-enabled 9904-UDX-4K-IP can breathe new life and revenue into HD and UHD content, allowing media companies to archive and repurpose their thousands of hours of such material for HDR distribution.

The 9904-UDX-4K-IP not only upconverts 6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI to either UHD1 3840 x 2160 Square Division (SDQS) or Two Sample Interleave (2SI) quad 3G-SDI-based formats, but also outputs SMPTE ST 2082 12G-SDI signals for single-wire 4K transport. With its 12G-SDI and quad 3G-SDI inputs, the unit can also perform the reverse processes in downconverter mode. Four bidirectional AES ports support embedding and de-embedding. The 9904-UDX-4K-IP features dual 10GigE Ethernet ports that support emerging uncompressed video/audio/data over IP standards including AES67, SMPTE ST 2022-6, and SMPTE ST 2110. The 9904-UDX-4K-IP also features optional 3D-LUT conversion and supports third-party Wowow and Pomfort color-grading software GUIs.

“Cobalt’s mature customer base ranges from the leading OB truck operators to the big networks and OTT providers,” added McAlpine. “In one way or another, these entities are endeavoring to upgrade their system infrastructures to support the best HDR technology available while keeping costs in check. Coupling the highly scalable and cost-efficient 9904 with Technicolor’s easy-to-use HDR ITM, these customers can keep capex and opex to a minimum while delivering premium results.”

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt’s Blue Box Group™ line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company’s multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

Image Caption: Cobalt’s 9904-UDX-4K-IP Next Generation of Advanced Scalers and Frame Synchronizers for the openGear Platform

