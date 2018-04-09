NEWS AT NAB 2018: Audinate to Support SMPTE ST-2110 Across Dante Platform

PORTLAND, OR, April 5, 2018 – Audinate, developer of the industry-leading Dante® media networking technology, today announced plans to support SMPTE ST-2110 in the Dante platform by the end of 2018. SMPTE ST-2110 is a new suite of standards developed by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers to support real-time media network distribution using IP networking technology. The update will include support for a number of relevant standards, including SMPTE ST-2110-10, 2110-30, and 2059-2.

When released, the SMPTE 2110 feature will be enabled through the Dante Domain Manager software platform and firmware updates for Dante IP Core, Dante HC, Dante Brooklyn II and Dante Ultimo. These Dante technologies are featured in a wide variety of products used by the broadcast industry, and will be highlighted through Audinate’s participation in plug-fests and showcases.

“Audinate is committed to interoperability as foundational to the value we provide our customers, partners and the industry,” says Joshua Rush, SVP of Marketing and Product at Audinate. “Nowhere is this more evident or important than in the broadcast community where dual requirement for standards compliance and advanced functionality place interoperability as an essential premium.”

Separate to today’s announcement of Dante support for SMPTE ST-2110, the company also announced the availability of Dante firmware 4.1 for the Ultimo UXT family of audio networking chipsets, which enables support for AES67. According to Rush, this second announcement further emphasizes the brand commitment to interoperability.

More information on Dante products for OEMs and Dante-enabled products from manufacturers can be found by visiting www.audinate.com

About Audinate Group Limited

Audinate Group Ltd (ASX:AD8) was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate’s award winning Dante audio over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world. The company's ordinary shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8.

