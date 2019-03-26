NEW BRITISH COMPANIES TO SHINE AT NAB 2019

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

NAB 2019, Las Vegas Convention Center, 8-11 April: Eleven British companies are exhibiting at NAB for the first time this year. They are part of a group of 37 companies who are exhibiting at the world’s biggest media technology fair. The UK group is managed by Tradefair on behalf of techUK and is supported by the Department for International Trade (DIT). This year is the 30 anniversary of Tradefair managing Government supported pavilions and trade missions.



The eleven newcomers are receiving a grant from the Tradeshow Access Programme (TAP). Nine can be found on the UK Pavilion in the south lower hall. They represent a broad range of specialisations, including digital microwave links (Boxx TV), virtualised playout solutions (Cosmos Technology Broadcast Systems), consumer apps (Covatic), newsgathering technology (Krzana), sports broadcasting (M2A Media), interactive broadcasting (Never.no), digital encoders (RioVideo), IP communications technologies (Vortex Communications) and specialist recruitment services (Christy Media Solutions). In central hall you will find (Cleanfeed) demonstrating live audio in high definiton and in north hall see realtime playout and content preparation solutions (Coralbay.tv).



“NAB is of course one of our biggest groups in the broadcast and media industry,” said Mark Birchall, Managing Director of Tradefair. “We provide a turnkey solution to help new and growing businesses present themselves on the world stage. They are exhibiting alongside other UK companies who are returning to NAB, looking to build on the strong relationships they make with buyers from around the world.”



The UK Pavilion at NAB will be highly visible with the Government’s Technology is Great branding. Tradefair provides the practical organisation for the venture, including logistics and managing the pavilion, as well as promoting the group with online video and social media. The result is that the companies on the pavilion can concentrate on their business without having to manage stand contractors or show management.



“Britain has led the way in broadcast technology for close to a hundred years,” Birchall concluded. “It is right that the best of British continues to take a leading role at NAB.”



The complete list of the UK group companies exhibiting at NAB 2019:



Boxx TV (SL5025A), CatDV (Square Box Systems) (SL5421), Christy Media Solutions (SL5130), Cleanfeed (C2632), Coralbay.tv (N2633), Cosmos Technology Broadcast Systems (SL5125B), Covatic (SL5122B), Emotion Systems (SL5924), FocalPoint Server (SL5124), GB Labs (SL5324),

Hitomi (SL5221), Imagen (SL5021), InSync Technology (SL7412), IPV (SL5027), Krzana (SL5024B), Lund Halsey (C7232), M2A Media (SL5121), Mellanox Technologies (SL6025), Never.no (SL5122), Object Matrix (SL5821), Open Broadcast (SL5624), Ortana Media Group (SL5922), Pixit Media (SL5724), Quicklink (SL5222), Reflecmedia (C7334), RioVideo (SL5030A), Root6 (SL5329), RT Software (SL6125), Starfish Technologies (SL5024A), SYMPLY, a Global Distribution brand (SL5925), Three Media Associates (SL5030B), Trint (SU13108), Tripleplay (SU7813), V-Nova (SU8213), Vortex Communications (SL5025B), Yospace (SU3414), Zoo Digital (SL6024).

Notes to editors:

The Department for International Trade is responsible for promoting British trade across the world and ensuring the UK takes advantage of the huge opportunities open to us.



Our Exporting is GREAT campaign aims to inspire and support UK companies to export overseas and through our online trade hub www.great.gov.uk provides free tools, advice and support for new, occasional or frequent exporters. The find a buyer service enables businesses to become part of a new searchable directory of UK exporters which government will use to match their products and services with worldwide demand. Businesses can also access the best e-commerce opportunities via preferential deals with the world’s largest online marketplaces and review live export opportunities.



