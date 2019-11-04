Neutrik USA Promotes Stacy Kaskon to Director of Business Development

Stacy Kaskon

Charlotte, NC– November 2019… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacy Kaskon to the position of Director of Business Development. In her new position, Kaskon will be responsible for developing new markets for existing products, identify new growth industries to assess their impact on Neutrik, coordinate significant customer events at Neutrik USA such as Innovation Workshops, Customer Appreciation, and training events, plus a host of related functions. Her new position becomes effective November 1, 2019 and she will be stationed at company headquarters in Charlotte.

As a vital contributor to Neutrik’s overall business, Kaskon will continue managing the inside team of Account Managers and use their customer reach to assist with new markets and product opportunities. Similarly, she will research and further define existing vertical markets and segments within the US and global markets. As Director of Business Development, she will champion all customer relationship management issues and be the sales expert user for both enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management. In her new capacity, Kaskon will report directly to Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA.

With a track record at Neutrik that spans nine years, Kaskon can draw upon a wealth of experience gleaned during her time with the company. During this time span, she has served as an Inside Sales Manager, Business Development Manager, and most recently, National Sales Manager. These positions have provided Kaskon the ideal skillset and a thorough understanding of the company’s operations from which to draw upon in her new capacity as Director of Business Development.

Reflecting on her new position with Neutrik USA, Kaskon offered the following comments, “It’s important to do what makes your heart sing. That encompasses this role for me at Neutrik USA. Building customer relationships while creating brand awareness across multiple markets and platforms…in the key of C.”

Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA, is equally enthusiastic about Kaskon’s new roll with the company. “Stacy Kaskon is uniquely qualified for this new role at Neutrik. Stacy has an excellent track record in sales, distribution and business development. She started with Neutrik in 2011 when Neutrik USA moved to Charlotte from New Jersey. From the beginning, she has proven time and again her natural ability to discover and develop business opportunities while building lasting relationships. From my perspective it is a natural evolution. The company will now depend even more on her skills for developing new markets for existing products and helping Neutrik identify new product opportunities".

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, wireless systems and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/. Become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/NeutrikUSA, https://www.instagram.com/neutrik.usa/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/Neutrik-USA and https://twitter.com/NeutrikUSA.

