Neutrik USA Promotes Moscardini to Distribution Manager

Charlotte, NC– August 2019… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce the promotion of Amy Moscardini to the position of Distribution Manager. In her new position, Moscardini will manage Neutrik USA’s distribution channel and determine the company’s distribution mix. She will also assist in developing and implementing Neutrik USA’s distribution strategies in coordination with the company’s Sales Director while continuing to develop strong working relationships with all the company’s distributors. Additionally, she will plan, assist and/or manage distribution shows each year—attending as needed, while also facilitating distributor training throughout the USA.

Moscardini has been a member of Neutrik USA’s staff since 2015 when she joined as one of the company’s Account Managers. In this capacity, she served as Neutrik’s lead point of contact for matters specific to the company’s customer base. As part of these responsibilities, Moscardini would also execute a variety of call campaigns to help promote new products.

Reflecting on her new position and the opportunities it presents, Moscardini offered the following comments, “Working at Neutrik has been a truly rewarding experience. Both the people and the company culture are special, and at this point, I can’t imagine working anywhere else. Over the past four years, I’ve grown professionally and have enjoyed the challenges of my position. I look forward to my new role at Neutrik USA and am eager to help take the company forward.”

Tom Chudyk, Neutrik USA’s Sales Director, shares Moscardini’s enthusiasm, “Over the course of the last four years, Amy’s commitment and passion to support the customer, while looking out for the best interests of Neutrik has been outstanding. Her enthusiasm to take on new challenges and projects provides her with the right perspective to be successful in this complicated yet rewarding position. She is a great fit for Distribution, and we are very excited about her jumping right in.”

Moscardini will continue to be based at Neutrik USA’s company headquarters in Charlotte, NC.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, wireless systems and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios.

