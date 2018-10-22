Neutrik USA Appoints Janet Tufo Marketing Director

Janet Tufo

Charlotte, NC – October 2018… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Tufo to the position of Marketing Director. Ms. Tufo’s new position became effective September 24. She is stationed at company headquarters in Charlotte.

Ms. Tufo becomes Neutrik USA’s first Marketing Director, with responsibility for all marketing and brand activities in the U.S. market. She reports to Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA. Mr. Milbery commented, “Janet Tufo’s prior work for Neutrik USA over nearly six years in Charlotte has significantly expanded Neutrik’s presence in the U.S. market while bringing attention throughout our company to the importance of effective brand management.” He added, “Janet’s leadership extends beyond marketing. She comes to work with an attitude of ‘How can I help Neutrik be a better company, both internally and in the market?’ Additionally, she performs her work with excellent attention to detail and little margin for mistakes. Finding this kind of person is what every executive wants.”

Ms. Tufo came to Neutrik USA January 2, 2013 as Office Coordinator, having previously managed marketing and operations for a family business. In 2014, Janet was promoted to Marketing and Communications Manager for NUS. She and her staff now support a broad range of marketing activities, many of them new to Neutrik USA. In her new role, Ms. Tufo will interact with Neutrik’s headquarters in Liechtenstein, supporting the global corporate identity while maintaining a watchful eye over market perceptions of the Neutrik brand.

Ms. Tufo reflected on her new appointment and the opportunities it presents, “My time with Neutrik has been very rewarding. Each role has presented challenges that enabled me to grow professionally while helping elevate the company’s presence in a highly competitive market. I feel very fortunate to work with a group of talented and dedicated people who make up a culture that fosters a fun work environment. I’m proud to be part of this team, and I look forward to helping Neutrik take its business to the next level.”

