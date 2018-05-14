Neutrik USA Announces True Outdoor Protection (TOP) Series of Products

Charlotte, NC – InfoComm Booth C1642… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce the new True Outdoor Protection (TOP) series of products. Encompassing powerCON TRUE1, etherCON, and XLR product groups, the new TOP series products are IP65 rated and UV light resistant. These products are specifically designed to provide maximum performance under the challenging conditions created by moisture, particulate pollution, and sunlight.

powerCON® TRUE1 TOP

As an alternative to Neutrik’s powerCON® TRUE1, the new powerCON TRUE1 TOP product line features all-black, high-impact, UV-resistant materials. Latches are silver colored. powerCON TRUE1 TOP products offer the same input and output cable and chassis connectors as the standard powerCON TRUE1 series and feature the same benefits including breaking capacity under load, IP65 weather resistance, direct cable-to-cable coupling, and a variety of input, output, and duplex in/out chassis connectors.

etherCON® TOP

IP65 and UV-resistant etherCON® TOP products feature rugged RJ45 cable carriers in two colors; Cat 5 chassis connectors for vertical PCB mounting, horizontal PCB mounting, and D-size feedthrough; and an SE8FD-TOP outdoor assembly kit.

XLR TOP

The XLR TOP product line comprises 3- and 5-pin male and female XLR cable connectors along with male and female D-size chassis connectors and a UV resistant chassis connector protection cap. This marks the first time that Neutrik has offered IP-rated female XLR chassis connectors. Featuring gold-plated contacts, IP65 ingress protection and UV light resistance, these connectors maintain their sealing both when in use and when disconnected.

In addition to utilizing high-impact, UV-resistant materials per UL, Neutrik’s new TOP series products are certified to connector standards IEC 61076-2-103, IEC 60320, UL 1977 and UL 498 as well as UL 50E.

Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA commented on the company’s new TOP products, “Weather influences—particularly moisture, dust, and the sun’s ultraviolet rays—can have a profound impact on the quality of signals commonly found in live event production. The new True Outdoor Protection group of products is specifically engineered to provide robust, optimized performance under the most challenging conditions. I believe these products will prove invaluable for use in a wide range of applications. I’m confident our customers will find much to appreciate in these new products.”

Neutrik’s True Outdoor Protection (TOP) series of products will be available Q3, 2018. For additional information and pricing, contact Neutrik USA at 704- 972-3050.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions.

