NativeWaves Uses the AWS Cloud Portfolio To Deliver A Multiview Experience To Austrian MotoGP Viewers

Fans watching live broadcasts of MotoGP races in Austria have been given an exclusive opportunity to personalise their viewing experience thanks to pioneering broadcast technology developed by Austrian solutions provider NativeWaves GmBH.

NativeWaves collaborated with Red Bull Media House to debut this exciting innovation at the Austrian MotoGP in Spielberg. Fans watching broadcast coverage on Austria’s ServusTV have been able to download a free MotoGP 2nd Screen App and use this to select their preferred perspective from various camera views on their mobile devices. This allows viewers to watch all the action perfectly synchronised across multiple screens. This innovation was available for all races following the Austrian MotoGP.

NativeWaves utilized the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud service portfolio to bring this groundbreaking experience to viewers. AWS CloudFront was used to distribute the content and achieve scale, while various other AWS services contributed towards easy development and management of this operation. Starting from managed database services to serverless solutions, AWS provided dependable cloud services to ensure the success of this project.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with industry leaders such as Red Bull Media House and AWS to deliver this innovative viewing experience to audiences in Austria,” says Marcel Hasenrader, CEO, NativeWaves. “NativeWaves technology answers a problem that the industry has faced for many years and we are delighted our solution allows broadcasters to engage viewers by offering additional content seamlessly across multiple devices. They can also collate viewer behavior analytics to help them enhance and tailor the user experience, creating potential for new revenue streams.”

NativeWaves’ technology for broadcast provides a seamless and synchronised experience across multiple screens, enabling viewers to watch additional content without the limitations of TV where only one camera angle is broadcast at any time. Efficient and versatile, it delivers ultra-low latency streams which are faster than TV, while optimizing bit-rates and quality. NativeWaves’ technology integrates easily into existing broadcast processes while maintaining the integrity of the original content. NativeWaves is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) programme.

About NativeWaves GmbH

Established in Salzburg, Austria in 2016, NativeWaves provides advanced streaming solutions for broadcast, e-sports, cinema and events. Specialising in synced, Multistream, video and audio encoding, NativeWaves enables broadcasters to deliver personalised entertainment experiences to consumers for live sports and events.

https://www.nativewaves.com/