NAB Show New York: Broadcast Pix Solutions Simplify Productions

Chelmsford, Mass. – Oct. 8, 2019 – Broadcast Pix will be showing the BPswitch broadcast and streaming software toolset at NAB Show New York (Booth N923) on Oct. 16-17, 2019, at the Javits Center.

Founded on the principals of reliability and ease of use, Broadcast Pix integrated production solutions are the choice of more than 5,000 professionals who are creating productions both simply and cost effectively.

The advanced BPswitch software features unrivaled functionality:

* Media Aware Macros assign both functionality and media content to a single button.

* Broadcast Pix Commander offers user configurable control interfaces from remote browsers.

* NewBlueNTX titling and effects engine delivers multi-layer 3D motion graphics and simple integration with live data feeds.

* True hybrid I/O provides support for SDI, HDMI, IP, and NDI sources.

* Video and streaming outputs allow production flexibility.

BPSwitch software is also available as a dedicated appliance, such as the recently released RadioPix. An integrated production system for visual radio applications, RadioPix offers fully automated audio-video-follow productions, with a dedicated user interface designed for streamlined setup and operation. Ideal for radio studios equipped with fixed and/or PTZ cameras, RadioPix detects which microphones are active and uses sophisticated software to create compelling video productions without the need for a live operator.

