MultiDyne Reduces Fiber-Optic Investment for Videoworks While Improving Performance

Hauppauge, NY,April24,2019 — MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions’ global reputation for problem-solving has taken on new meaning for the team at Videoworks, a full-service, California-based mobile production and rental house specializing in mid-sized events. The company selected MultiDyne SMPTE HUT camera transceivers to pair with its Sony fiber camerasystems following performance and service challenges with its initial choice.

The switch to MultiDyne immediately solved those problems at a much lower cost, while overall optimizing performance and return on investment for long-distance fiber-topic transport. ProFlixSales, an Atlanta-based online equipment retailer specializing in video production, recommended MultiDyne after Videoworks reported ongoing signal problems with the previous solution.

“We had consistent error and warning lights on their Sony HDC1500R cameras and companion camera control units, which correlated to the transceivers in the fiber-optic infrastructure,” said Mike Porter, owner, Videoworks. “While the transceivers were technically working, the error and warning lights nonetheless were a distraction and caused alarm during live productions. There is typically a different camera operator and shader for each project.”

The vendor’s service department also required that Videoworks replace circuit boards to fix the problem. While reluctant to do so, Videoworks engineers replaced the boards, yet the problems persisted.

“We were confident that we could find a solution for our customer and Multidyne’s SMPTE HUT fit the bill perfectly,” said Shimon Hirschhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for ProFlixSales. “Not only did MultiDyne bring peace of mind by simply delivering working transceivers; they also saved our customer $260 per device. This is a huge benefit to a smaller mobile production company like Videoworks with a limited equipment budget. They intend to order additional transceiversin the near future.”

Hirschhorn points to the Pasadena Pops Summer Concert Series and the Long Beach Pops as examples of the efficiencies that MultiDyne’s SMPTE HUT transceivers have delivered for live productions. Videoworks recently transitioned from very expensive SMPTE fiber cable to far more cost-efficient tactical cables. The Pasadena project required the Videoworks team to pull wire and fiber cables underground, with two front of house cameras outfitted with SMPTE HUT devices to move video and data to the truck. Videoworks also uses SMPTE HUT devices to transport intercom and video content for the venue screens over single-fiber connections to the Videoworks truck for the Long Beach Pops project.

Porter notes that the streamlined architecture and maintenance of the SMPTE HUT for these and other projects saves Videoworks “a ton of money on fiber cable.” The SMPTE HUT also simplifies adaptation to different kinds of cameras when needed, with clear labeling that enables configuration changes in less than 10 seconds.

“The fiber-optic infrastructure is the heart of the camera system for companies like use, and solutions from companies like MultiDyne need to solve problems rather than cause them,” said Porter. “We are sometimes moving media over distances of 3500 feet while maintaining signal integrity, and reducing labor by being able to plug the SMPTE HUT devices directly into the camera HDCU or I/O panel at the truck without additional integration requirements.

“There are no more blinking red lights causing alarm,” added Hirschhorn. “Everyone can concentrate on making video images look great for their live productions.”

With over 40 years of experience serving the Broadcasters and video production communities worldwide, MultiDyne Fiber Optic Systems leads the industry in developing pioneering signal conversion and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets.

For over 12 years ProFlixSales has been providing solutions to Digital Media Professionals for production, post-production, broadcast and live events. Delivering personal service and aggressive pricing they can be found at www.ProFlixSales.com.