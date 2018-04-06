MTI Film to Launch CORTEX v5 at NAB

HOLLYWOOD— At NAB Show 2018, MTI Film will introduce CORTEX v5, the latest version of its set-to-screen family of workflow solutions. In addition to the powerful Dailies processing tools, the improved software includes significant, new features for IMF, DCP, and Dolby Vision packaging. The new graphs and metrics reports provide QC tools for Dead Pixel Detection and Correction, MaxCLL/MaxFLL levels, Code values, IRE and NITS values. CORTEX v5 includes many other new features to manage media throughout the production lifecycle and meet complex delivery requirements. MTI Film will be demonstrating CORTEX v5 at booth SL14807.

Offering support for all popular delivery formats, CORTEX has become the first choice for IMF creation, quality control and delivery due to its flexibility, robust features and ease of use. “Facilities have embraced CORTEX as a complete IMF solution,” said MTI Film Director of Product Development Randy Reck. “The new v5 adds more features and is even easier to use. Users can get their projects done faster and with greater confidence.”

Highlights of v5 include new Edit Tool functions to support Dolby Vision. Users can more easily manage complex metadata by overwriting, inserting, deleting or copying and pasting Dolby Vision metadata directly into compositions. Similarly, a new IMF Tree function makes it simpler to organize mastering projects by allowing users to present compositions and supplementals alongside renders. Sub-folders have also been added for improved media management.

To support quality control workflows, CORTEX’s Quality Analysis node now allows for the creation of graphs and reports for analyzing media for a variety of metrics, including color levels, bit rate, MaxCLL/MaxFLL, and dead pixels.

Other new and enhanced features include:

Software CMU for Dolby Vision

Simultaneous HDR and SDR SDI outputs

ProRes IMF packaging

ProRes insert editing

Improved dead pixel repair

Improved MTI-Samsung up-res

24-channel audio

DCP packaging

Waveform and Vectorscope scaling for HDR and SDR

Streamlined edit functions

CORTEX is available in DIT, DIT+, Dailies and Enterprise editions tailored to differing users and applications. MTI Film is an ACES Product Partner.

MTI Film is a leading provider of software and services to the entertainment industry. Its software division delivers ground-breaking tools for dailies processing, digital film restoration and other critical process. They include the CORTEX family of products, which offer comprehensive solutions for dailies processing, media management, deliverables and more, and DRS™ NOVA, the industry standard for digital film restoration.

In Hollywood, MTI Film operates a full-service post-production facility, providing dailies, editorial, visual effects, color correction and assembly for film, television and commercials.

For more information visit www.mtifilm.com.