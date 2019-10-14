MTI Film to Unveil New Tools for CORTEX and DRS™Nova at NAB Show New York

HOLLYWOOD— MTI Film will demonstrate the newest versions of CORTEX, its workflow mastering solution, and DRS™Nova, its industry-leading digital restoration software, at NAB Show New York. MTI Film will be showcasing both products (in tandem with CineSys-Oceana) at Booth N831. NAB Show New York runs October 16-17 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

“The needs of our customers continue to grow as new formats, new workflows and new delivery requirements arise,” said MTI Film Director of Product Development Randy Reck. “Our software teams are continuously refining and reinventing our products to keep pace with these changes and help our customers work faster, better and more efficiently. The latest improvements to CORTEX and DRS™Nova are direct responses to customer feedback and reflect our dedication to maximizing the value of our products.”

Already the industry’s most versatile utility for deliverables, CORTEX v5.2 now includes support for Dolby Atmos™ in IMF packaging. Loudness meters have also been added to the CORTEX QA Tool. v5.2 includes support for Dolby Vision™ Content Mapping v4, updated specs for IMSC, Netflix, Apple, Fox and Sony, and support for the AS-11, ProRes Raw, Blackmagic Raw and DNxHR MOV/MXF OP-1a file formats. MTI will also be showing CORTEX QC, a new version of the software tailored to quality control functions.

CORTEX v5.2 upgrades are available through the MTI Film website to current CORTEX Enterprise, Dailies and DIT+ license holders with current support contracts. Users needing to renew support should contact, MTI Film sales at sales@mtifilm.com.

DRS™Nova v4.2includes several added features that increase its ability to automate common restoration operations. They include an improved de-flicker function that allows users to address flicker, color bumps and timing errors in one tool. It also features an improved automated stabilization tool, and an improved printer mis-light correction feature called Color Bump integrated in the software’s manual DRS™ tool.

Other recent improvements include Alpha Filter support for a variety of scanners including Arri, Lasergraphics, and Scannity, and GPU acceleration for stabilization, de-warp and de-flicker operations. DRS™Nova 4.2 allows the import and export of EDLs and includes support for TIFF and EXR image formats.

MTI Film is a leading provider of software and services to the entertainment industry. Its software division delivers ground-breaking tools for critical post production processes. They include the CORTEX family of products, which offer comprehensive solutions for dailies processing, media management, deliverables and more, and DRS™ NOVA, the industry standard for digital film restoration.

In Hollywood, MTI Film operates a full-service post-production facility, providing dailies, editorial, visual effects, color correction and assembly for film, television and commercials.

For more information visit www.mtifilm.com.