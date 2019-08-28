MTI Film’s CORTEX Adds Support for Latest Dolby Vision™ Content Mapping

HOLLYWOOD— MTI Film today announces that its workflow solution CORTEX v5.2 has been officially certified to support Dolby Vision™ Content Mapping v4. CORTEX can be used to apply Dolby Vision™ Content Mapping algorithms (v2 and v4) in preparing Dolby Vision™ IMF packages, and when importing, exporting or modifying Dolby Vision™ XML and MXF files.

“CORTEX includes the most complete toolkit for Dolby Vision™ packaging among IMF mastering solutions,” said MTI Film Director of Product Development Randy Reck. “It is the first mastering software to achieve v4 content mapping certification from Dolby. We continue to add support and features to make the process of fulfilling complex delivery requirements fast, reliable and accurate. Support for the latest Dolby Vision™ Content Mapping, version 4, is another important step forward.”

Content Mapping is a critical color process specific to individual monitors, ensuring the optimal appearance of an HDR title, in all its various versions. Support for Dolby’s latest Dolby Vision™ Content Mapping v4 in CORTEX v5.2 means that the creative intent of cinematographers and colorists is best represented across all types of consumer displays from tablets to HDR TVs, now including the newest HDR TVs released in late 2019, which will have Dolby Vision Content Mapping v4.

CORTEX v5.2 also now offers support for CUDA 10 (including Nvidia 2080TI cards), AJA Kona 5 and Blackmagic Decklink 8K.

Other product new features and improvements include:

Support for ACES 1.1

Improved waveform reticles and a millivolt scale

Ability to append to LTO tapes and PDF reports

Audio waveforms on audio tracks in the Edit tool

Support for IMSC 1.1 and image-based subtitles

New RED SDK, v7.1

Support for Blackmagic RAW

New Sony SDK to include Sony XOCN 4K 2.39 and Venice CineAlta-V at 6K-16x9 and 6K-2.39

Improved HDR support for HEVC

Support for SXR file format

Improved handling of EXR metadata

Support for ProRes RAW

Improved ProRes MXF rendering

File per edit renders in a supplemental IMF

Improved DCP signature compliance when creating an encrypted DCP

Improved dead pixel detection

CORTEX v5.2 upgrades are available through the MTI Film website to current CORTEX Enterprise, Dailies and DIT+ license holders with current support contracts. Users needing to renew support should contact, MTI Film sales at sales@mtifilm.com.

