More Than Just Control: Range of Custom Solutions From RTI on Display at CEDIA Expo 2019

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Sept. 3, 2019 — RTI, global leader in control and automation, today announced its product lineup for CEDIA Expo 2019, taking place Sept. 12-14 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. In sound room SR-12, the company will showcase the flexibility and growth potential RTI dealers have with solutions that allow them to compete at every level, spanning from residential to commercial projects of every size. Products on display will include new controllers with sleek designs and capabilities, and RTI will debut the next generation of Alexa voice control. AV distribution solutions will include the new CP-16i Cool Power® amplifier and class-leading X-Series HDBaseT video distribution solutions.

"This year at CEDIA Expo, we're offering a clear vision of the opportunities RTI opens up in today's marketplace. We'll be showing how dealers can grow their business from the family room, to the whole home, and into commercial projects, all on the same platform," said RTI CEO Ed McConaghay. "We'll have our new remotes and touchpanels filled with custom designed GUIs to show the amazing flexibility of our Integration Designer APEX programming software. And finally, we have a sound room for a reason, as we'll have the latest additions to our AV family, including our new CP-16i amplifier and our line of X-Series HDBaseT video distribution products."

Handheld controllers on display will include RTI's new T4x featuring a sleek, sophisticated design that offers superb ergonomics, a high-resolution 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, and fully programmable soft-touch buttons. The T4x sets the standard in wireless control with advanced features including grip sensors, WiFi, dual RF, and more. For environments that are too harsh for standard remote controls, RTI will showcase the U3 weatherproof controller. Featuring an electronic ink display, the durable remote utilizes inductive charging and wireless programming updates, allowing the unit to be completely sealed. Now available in glossy or matte finishes, the Pro Control Pro24.z will also be on exhibit.

KA8 and KA11 tabletop/wall-mountable touchpanels will be on display, which combine vivid, widescreen LCD displays with integrated capacitive touchscreens, a fast touch response, and gesture control. Featuring a sleek, edge-to-edge glass design, at 11.6 inches, the KA11 features full HD resolution and the KA8 8-inch touchpanel offers WXGA resolution.

For the next generation of voice control, RTI will offer native Alexa control that brings new functionality and power to the end user. From the environment to entertainment, users will be able to more discretely adjust their surroundings.

Making its world debut at CEDIA Expo 2019, RTI's CP-16i easily expands the company's line of audio distribution systems and is compatible with virtually any other system. Providing 100W of true audiophile-grade sound to 16 channels, and bridgeable audio outputs for increased power, the unit features thermal overload and overcurrent monitoring, while Class-D amplification ensures efficient heat dissipation and low power consumption. Offering rackmount or freestanding installation options, the amplifier only requires one rack space.

Featured RTI video distribution solutions at CEDIA Expo utilize the latest HDBaseT technology. The company will showcase its flagship VHU-8x 8 x 10 Matrix Switch, which delivers Ultra HD 4K HDR with 4:4:4 chroma sampling over a single Cat cable at distances up to 328 feet. RTI will also highlight the VHD-4x and VHD-8x HDBaseT Matrix Switches and the VMS-741 4K Quad Multi-Viewer.

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors, and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

